Omg! MAFS Australia 2026 bride reveals she’s pregnant following split from show groom

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A MAFS Australia 2026 bride has revealed she’s now pregnant with her new man, after things didn’t work out between herself and her groom during the show.

The 2026 series of MAFS Australia has been a washout. Stella and Filip have now broken up, meaning the show this year had a zero per cent success rate. So, it’s probably a good job so many of the cast members have moved on and are in new relationships now.

Gia Fleur broke MAFS rule number one, and went public with a new man while the experiment was still airing. She dropped a bunch of TikToks saying she’d asked the MAFS experts for a tradie, they hadn’t given her one, so she’d gone and found one herself.

Her man is called Alan Wallace, and he’s from Melbourne. Gia actually met him while she was filming MAFS Australia, and they’ve now been together for just under a year. And now, they’re expecting their first child together! Gia already has a child from a former relationship, so this is baby number two for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gia Fleur (@giafleurrr)

Speaking of her happy news, Gia told Women’s Day magazine: “I was really excited. My first thought was, ‘Yay!’ because I have a 10-year-old daughter and I thought I’d never have another kid. I didn’t think I’d meet the right person I’d want to have another baby with.”

The baby is due in early January, as Gia has revealed she is now around 12 weeks pregnant. “We were just on the same page from the start,” Gia said of herself and Alan. “We both wanted kids. We just always knew what we wanted.”

Alan is an ex-semi-professional Australian Football League player, who now works as an electrician. He’s also been on reality TV before, appearing on the Australian dating series Love Triangle, which is from the same people behind MAFS.

Gia and Alan have already moved in together, and he’s like a second dad to her daughter, taking her to school and often spending time alone together. She first announced the relationship on social media at the start of April, and hasn’t stopped posting about him since. They even got matching tattoos, just weeks into their relationship.

“That’s what I wanted from the beginning,” Gia added. “A happy home, a dad figure for [daughter] Willa, and someone I could have more babies with. I wanted the whole family, not just a partner.”

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