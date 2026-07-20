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Oh no! MAFS Australia’s Stella and Filip have split, dramatically calling off engagement

Stella is ‘heartbroken’ over what’s gone down

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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MAFS Australia couple Stella Mickunaite and Filip Gregov have split, not long after getting engaged following their time on the show. I’m heartbroken!

Stella and Filip were the only success story from the most recent season of MAFS Australia, and during their final vows on the show they got engaged for real. However, just weeks away from their one-year anniversary, it’s all over.

People had noticed the MAFS bride and groom were no longer posting together, and that they had unfollowed each other on Instagram, so in the last few days rumours had been swirling. Now, it is seemingly all confirmed as having ended.

According to The Daily Mail, it was Filip who decided to end things, and he apparently had been thinking about it for a while. In the end, the couple “weren’t on the same page” and are no longer speaking.

Stella and Filip on MAFS Australia 2026

via Channel Nine

“It was ultimately Filip who decided to end things,” a source said. “He’d been wrestling with it for a while and eventually realised they just weren’t on the same page about what they wanted out of life.

“There wasn’t some huge explosive fight. It was more of a slow realisation that they were heading in different directions.”

The publication has claimed finances became one of several issues that put strain on the relationship. The insider said: “Money wasn’t the only issue, but it definitely became a sticking point. Stella has always been very ambitious and wanted someone who could provide the lifestyle she was looking for. She wanted a partner who could really support her financially, and she didn’t feel Filip was in that position.”

They added: “People around them had noticed the distance for a little while. With Filip based in Melbourne for work and Stella spending more time with friends in Sydney, they were living quite separate lives.”

The source said that “Stella is absolutely heartbroken” as she “genuinely thought they had a future together.” The source said: “They genuinely cared about each other, but sometimes love isn’t enough when long-term goals don’t align. Stella wants someone who’s already established and can match the life she’s working towards.  She didn’t think Filip was there yet.”

I’m gutted!

For all the latest MAFS news and updates, like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

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