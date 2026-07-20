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Ranked: All 24 Russell Group unis by NSS learning resources 2026 – Oxford tops, Glasgow lowest

Liverpool ranks third for learning resources ahead of Warwick and Imperial, while Glasgow scores lowest of any Russell Group university at 86.7 per cent in the National Student Survey 2026

Eloise O'Neill | News
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Oxford and Cambridge lead Russell Group universities for learning resources in the National Student Survey 2026, but Liverpool ranks third – ahead of Warwick, Imperial and Durham.

The National Student Survey gathers students’ opinions each year regarding the quality of courses. The aim is to inform students looking to apply, provide data to help universities improve student experience, and support public accountability. It is managed by the Office for Students and every university in the UK takes part.

The learning resources category covers three questions relating to IT resources, library facilities and access to subject-specific resources needed for students’ courses.

Manchester, King’s College London and Glasgow ranked lowest among Russell Group universities, scoring 87.2, 86.8 and 86.7 per cent respectively.

Here are all 24 Russell Group universities ranked by NSS learning resources score, from highest to lowest, according to the National Student Survey 2026.

1. University of Oxford – 95.2 per cent
2. University of Cambridge – 93.4 per cent
3. University of Liverpool – 92.4 per cent
4. University of Warwick – 92.3 per cent
5. Imperial College London – 92.2 per cent
6. Durham University – 91.9 per cent
7. University of Sheffield – 91.6 per cent
8. University of Birmingham – 91.4 per cent
9. Newcastle University – 91 per cent
10. London School of Economics (LSE) – 90.8 per cent
11. Queen’s University Belfast – 90.3 per cent
12. University of Southampton – 90.2 per cent
13. University of York – 90 per cent
14. University College London (UCL) – 90 per cent
15. Cardiff University – 90 per cent
16. University of Leeds – 89.8 per cent
17. University of Bristol – 89.7 per cent
18. University of Exeter – 89.6 per cent
19. University of Edinburgh – 87.9 per cent
20. University of Nottingham – 87.7 per cent
21. Queen Mary University of London – 87.5 per cent
22. University of Manchester – 87.2 per cent
23. King’s College London – 86.8 per cent
24. University of Glasgow – 86.7 per cent

Featured image via Unsplash

More on: Russell Group University University rankings
Eloise O'Neill | News
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