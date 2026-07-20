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Malia Arkian from Love Island

11 years on, Malia goes for Kady and ITV in post about infamous Love Island series two fight

She’s still fuming she got removed from the villa

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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It might have been a whole 11 years ago, but Malia Arkian still seems as though she’s less than impressed that she got removed from the Love Island 2015 villa.

Malia was on the show during series two, and now holds the record for the shortest Love Island appearance of all time. She was removed on the same day she entered, after getting into a fight with Kady McDermott.

Malia was in the Love Island villa for, impressively, around 20 minutes. She came in, said she fancied Scott (who was coupled up with Kady) and then accused Kady of spilling a drink down her. They had a massive scrap, and Malia was removed. It was a lot.

And now, over a decade after the incident, she’s still posting about it. In an Instagram post, as per The Sun, Malia has gone for Kady once more. She has claimed Kady spilled her drink down her on purpose, after she said she fancied her man. At the time, Kady said the drink spill was an accident, and brutally asked Malia why she thought she would even bother wasting a drink on her.

In the new post, Malia replied to watching the clip back again. She said: “Hey guys! I’m happily married now with three beautiful babies and a successful business across the north west. Watching this back is a little embarrassing, but life has turned out better than I could have imagined lol.

“I can confirm she did do it on purpose and I don’t think ITV should have allowed it. Thankfully, the rest of the cast have been so lovely since my season, nobody has been treated this way, especially after I was so unlucky with my experience.”

One person replied: “She did that on purpose,” to which Malia agreed, and said: “She did.”

Malia now has 13.5k Instagram followers, and her business is a plant-based, healthy restaurant.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook. Featured image via ITV and Instagram @maliakpan

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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