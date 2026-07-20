Suited then booted: The most iconic fashion moments of UK prime ministers over the years

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While a politician’s wardrobe is not part of the credentials needed to become prime minister, what they choose to wear can tell us a lot more about them as a person.

Their fashion tends to stick much longer in our minds than small matters… like their policies. But one fashion faux pas and they may find themselves returning to the backbenches.

So, as Andy Burnham becomes Britain’s sixth prime minister in just 10 years, here’s a round up of the most iconic fashion moments of past PMs.

Andy Burnham’s response to Kemi calling him ‘a pair of eyelashes and black T-shirt’

Downing Street’s newest arrival, Andy Burnham, has already broken from the status quo by remaining loyal to his staple navy T-shirt. Kemi Badenoch, Leader of the Opposition, has commented before on Andy’s unusual attire, claiming him as a “pair of eyelashes and black T-shirt.”

He responded by fluttering his eyelashes and correcting Kemi, saying: “It’s dark blue actually.” Could this foreshadow a fiery, or flirty, rivalry between the two leaders? We’ve certainly seen politicians argue over more trivial matters than the colour of a t-shirt.

Although there are strict dress codes requiring men to wear a suit and tie in the House of Commons, Andy says he will only adopt this uniform when required.

The PM has been known to do an outfit change boarding trains in his beloved navy T-shirt before arriving in London in a suit. I struggle to even reapply my lipstick on a train, so how he managed to don a whole suit is beyond me.

Rishi Sunak ruining Adidas Sambas for all of us

Arguably the worst moment for young people up and down the country: Rishi Sunak ruining Sambas. Realising we had all been unintentionally matching with the PM was enough to warrant finding the nearest bin and saying goodbye to what had been a dependable trainer.

I’m surprised Adidas hasn’t sought compensation from Rishi for the loss in sales. After all, he was forced to apologise to Samba wearers for tarnishing the shoe’s reputation. I’m just praying the Campus trainer isn’t next to the chopping block.

Boris Johnson’s rogue athletic outfits

via Number 10 under Attribution 2.0 Generic

It’s a tale as old as time: Politicians somehow getting “caught” while out on a jog. Despite being tasked with sorting both Brexit and Covid, Boris still found the time for his jogging yet not enough time to actually pick out sensible running gear.

He has been pictured sporting peculiar ensembles (and that’s being generous) by matching beanie hats with Hawaiian shorts and business shirts with running shorts. That’s some serious quick lunch break run before a Zoom meeting behaviour.

Theresa May’s vibrant high heel collection

What Theresa May lacked in excitement, her fashion style definitely made up for. She wore many pairs of distinctive heel, with the most infamous choice being her leopard print kitten heels.

Many considered the heels a crime against fashion, and she even sparked outrage over whether the heels were “appropriate” attire for the workplace. However, I personally think anyone brave enough to trot around in heels all day knows what they’re doing.

Margaret Thatcher starting the term ‘handbagging’

As the first woman PM, Margaret Thatcher’s fashion often spoke louder than she did (no mean feat). But her constant companion of a handbag even created the term “handbagging.” The term means to aggressively attack a person or idea and was inspired by her political style.

Like anyone with a good handbag, Margaret Thatcher took hers everywhere and even printed her speeches on paper designed to fit into the bag.

While her policies were not for everyone, I don’t see how the handbag hasn’t become a quintessential part of a PM’s uniform. It fits everything: Phone, keys, wallet, resignation letter.

Featured image before edits via TikTok @andy.burnham, Canva and HM Treasury under Open Government Licence v3.0