Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend has been by his side all World Cup, so here’s who Inés García is

6 hours ago

It’s basically impossible to scroll through football TikTok right now without seeing either Lamine Yamal’s incredible World Cup highlights or clips of his adorable baby brother. The World Cup winner has been everywhere over the past few weeks, and his girlfriend, Inés García, has been by his side throughout it all.

Inés has been spotted in the stands cheering him on and celebrating Spain’s wins with him. So, if you’re wondering who she actually is, here’s everything we know about Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend, Inés García.

She’s a fashion and beauty influencer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inés García Santos (@ineesgaarcia)

Away from her relationship with Lamine, Inés has built a huge following of her own. She’s a Spanish fashion, beauty and lifestyle influencer who shares everything from outfit inspiration and skincare favourites to travel content across Instagram and TikTok. Between the two platforms, she’s built up millions of followers.

Her work has also got her invitations to some pretty big events. In November 2025, she attended Cosmopolitan España’s Influencer Awards, writing on Instagram, “Many thanks for having me. It’s a pleasure to be surrounded by people with so much talent.”

She also attended the VI Woman Sport Awards in Barcelona earlier this year.

She actually hates flying

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inés García Santos (@ineesgaarcia)

It feels slightly ironic considering how much she travels. Despite regularly posting holiday photos and jetting off for work, Inés admitted she’s terrified of flying.

“I love traveling, but I’m terrified of flying,” she told Woman Madame Figaro. “The two things don’t really go together.”

So, how did she and Lamine Yamal meet?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inés García Santos (@ineesgaarcia)

There were loads of theories online after the couple were spotted together in Greece earlier this year. One viral rumour claimed Lamine paid for Inés’ shopping after her bank card was declined, but she later laughed off the story in a TikTok video.

“I’d love to tell you some super crazy story,” she joked. “Like I saw him at an airport, or ran into him and dropped my papers, and he helped me pick them up.”

Instead, she revealed they met in the most modern way possible: Social media.

“Nope, nope, nope. We met on social media,” she said.

She also explained that she’d actually known Lamine for much longer than people realised before they were first photographed together.

“We gave things time,” she said. “We also spent a long time talking before seeing each other.”

They made things official before the World Cup

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inés García Santos (@ineesgaarcia)

According to Hola, the couple made their first public appearance together at Barcelona’s end-of-season dinner in May 2026. They arrived together and were later photographed leaving hand in hand, confirming months of speculation that they were a couple.

Since the start of the World Cup, Inés has regularly been spotted in the stands supporting Lamine and Spain. She’s also shared loads of supportive posts on social media throughout the competition.

After Lamine scored his first-ever World Cup goal, she celebrated on Instagram stories, writing, “The best player in the world is at 2,000,000 per cent, and he’s also in good hands.”

Then, speaking to DAZN after the match, he dedicated the goal to “my mother, my girlfriend, to my friends, and everyone back at home in Mataró.”

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