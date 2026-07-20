‘I made mistakes’: MAFS Australia’s Stella and Filip share tragic updates following their split

6 hours ago

MAFS Australia bride and groom Stella and Filip have both shared updates following the news that they have split up, and broken off their engagement. The pair were the only success story from the 2026 season of the show, but have now ended things.

During their final vows on MAFS Australia 2026, Stella and Filip got engaged for real, but now, just short of their one-year anniversary, it is all over.

It’s been reported that Filip ended things, and Stella has been left “heartbroken”. Apparently the couple realised they “weren’t on the same page” and are no longer speaking. They are reported to have been living “quite separate lives” recently, and finances became one of several issues that put strain on the relationship.

Since this news, both Stella and Filip have shared posts on Instagram, both of which appear to be cryptic posts about the breakup. Stella admitted to “mistakes” and described her heartbreak as “loud”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stella (@mickstella_)

Sharing a photo of herself, she said: “It would be easy to tell this story by deciding who was right and who was wrong. To point fingers. To protect my ego. To pretend I was perfect. But no. I’m not here for that. Far from it.

“I made mistakes. I have regrets. And while those truths are painful to sit with, they’re also incredible gifts. But only if we choose to receive them that way. Only if we meet them with humility and a deep, honest look within ourselves.

“This past week, I went to the depths of it. And I have a feeling the rollercoaster isn’t quite over yet. There are still feelings to be felt. Life has a beautiful way of teaching us. Sometimes gently. And sometimes, when we miss the gentle lessons. Life delivers one that’s heartbreakingly loud. This one was loud. Boy, was it loud.

“Without this experience, I probably would have continued believing that my urgency, my directness, my need to know, and my constant drive forward were simply signs of ambition. That they were motivation. That they were strengths. And in many ways, they are. They’ve helped me build a life I’m incredibly proud of.

“But this relationship quietly revealed something I couldn’t see before. Sometimes, sitting quietly beside that ambition…was fear. Fear of uncertainty. Fear of falling behind. Fear that the future I dreamed of might somehow slip through my fingers. Fear has a remarkable way of disguising itself.

“Sometimes it looks like ambition. Sometimes it sounds like high standards. Sometimes it hides behind being ‘driven’. Sometimes it even convinces us that we’re simply trying to love well. But when fear quietly takes the wheel…The people we love don’t always experience our intentions.

“Sometimes they experience pressure. Sometimes they experience control. Sometimes they experience someone who is so focused on tomorrow that they unintentionally miss the beauty of today. That has been one of the hardest mirrors I’ve ever had to look into. Not because it fills me with shame.

“Love isn’t only about having a good heart. It’s about the impact we leave on the heart standing opposite ours. That is a lesson I’ll carry with me out.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filip Gregov (@filipgregov)

In a post shared on his personal and fitness account, Filip wrote about life goals, and “building something meaningful”.

He said: “You can literally have all these tabs open and still show up consistently. Work. Health. Family. Relationships. Purpose. Service. Building something meaningful. Enjoying the smaller moments.

“Balance doesn’t mean every area gets equal attention every day. It means nothing important gets neglected for too long. You keep showing up. You adjust when needed. You stay grounded in what matters. That’s the goal. Balance. A life you don’t need a holiday from.”

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