More details emerge about Rhi and Jeff’s split after MAFS, amid alleged assault incident

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More details have emerged about what is said to be going on between MAFS Australia cast members, Rhi Disljenkovic and Jeff Gobbels. Earlier this week, it was reported that police had responded to an alleged assault at their home, the day before they broke up. Jeff has denied any wrongdoing.

Rhi and Jeff met during the 2025 season of MAFS Australia, but last month it was confirmed they have broken up. Now it’s been claimed, as per Chattr, that there was an alleged assault incident that left Rhi with “minor injuries”. However, Jeff was never arrested or charged. The publication reported police confirmed Jeff was “interviewed by police but released without charge pending summons.”

A police spokesperson said: “Police are investigating an assault in Glen Iris on 1 June. Officers were called to the (redacted) residence about 6.30am. A woman sustained minor injuries, and a 41-year-old man was interviewed and released pending summons. The parties are known to each other.”

It has since further been claimed that police have received video and photographic material as part of the ongoing investigation. MAFS sources who spoke to Chattr have said Rhi has been receiving support from lots of her fellow cast members.

“Rhi obviously had a tight friendship with all the girls, so she’s been getting support from them,” they said. “We’ve been reaching out to her as much as possible and speaking to her and her sister, and you know, it’s a sh*tty thing that she’s going through, but she’s getting a lot of support from everyone.”

Jeff has reportedly appointed a lawyer, who said in a statement that Jeff had not done anything wrong. “At no stage was my client arrested, charged or detained, and no summons has been issued to him,” they confirmed.

At the time their breakup was announced, it was claimed Rhi and Jeff had been “living apart for weeks” and their relationship fizzled out due to a lack of effort on Jeff’s part. In a more recent post, Rhi confirmed Jeff had moved out of their shared apartment, and she was now considering finding a roommate.

“When something big happens in your life, it’s very easy to dramatise things, you have to start again, like right back to the start, but you’re not right back to the start because you have learned so many new things of what you will accept in a relationship, what you won’t accept,” she said.

“I think that you have better luck actually finding your person once you have learned these new things about yourself. Realising the life that I pictured isn’t the only one that’s going to make me happy because life throws so many curveballs at you, and it’s never going to be exactly how you planned. And just because it’s not going to plan doesn’t mean that you won’t be happy if that plan changes.”

The Tab has reached out to Victoria Police for further comment.

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