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Julia’s friend reveals what she’s *really* like outside Love Island, because she’s a mystery

Nobody can work her out

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Ever since she walked into the Love Island villa, nobody has been able to work out Julia. One minute, everyone loves her, the next minute, they’re not so sure, but one of her friends has revealed what she’s actually like outside the TV show.

Everyone started out by thinking Julia and Lorenzo were the most iconic couple in Love Island history. With her “say it how it is” attitude and nonchalance that matches the Italian Islander perfectly, they were like a match made in heaven. But over the past few days, things have started to turn.

People are calling out the way Julia for always getting involved in other people’s business, and it rubbed people up the wrong way when she bluntly said she would have rather Mica and Samraj be dumped when Mica was sat there really upset.

Credit: ITV

“Julia can genuinely not read the room. Creating an argument whilst the islanders are crying like it’s genuinely so annoying,” one person wrote on Twitter. Somoene else agreed: “Who tf does Julia think she is? Girl ur next.”

However, according to one of her friends, Avery, Julia really is a lovable girl’s girl. She commented on an edit made about Julia on TikTok and raved about what an amazing person she is.

“Aww this put a smile on my face. Julia was the very first friend I made when I moved to London. She owed me nothing. She had lived there for almost a decade. But she gave me girlie sleepovers, giggles, wholesome nights out where she never left my side,” she wrote.  “She told me the truth when noone else would. Genuinely would not have lasted in London without her.”

Credit: TikTok

In another comment, Avery added: “Thanks for sharing it! I want to shout from the rooftops how amazing my friend is.” So, maybe people are reading Julia all wrong, and she is perfect for Lorenzo after all.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: ITV

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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