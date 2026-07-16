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Are aliens stopping for a Welsh cake? Cardiff ranks in the UK top 10 for UFO sightings

Certainly an excuse for missing a lecture

Harry Youlten | News
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Cardiff has placed in the top 10 UK (hypothetical) alien abduction hotspots, according to recent figures.

A study released by Canada Sports Betting has ranked 25 UK cities using UFO Identified – a database which collects UFO sighting reports from across the nation.

Coming out on top is Cambridge, with 19 estimated sightings a total of 153 per million. London brings up the rear with only 10.9 sightings per million – a lower statistic attributed to the city’s nearly nine million residents who “absorb any volume of sightings”. Despite ranking fourth, Manchester leads in estimated sightings with a whopping 78, nearly doubling Brighton’s 40.

Meanwhile, Cardiff, at ninth place, sports a sighting rate of 82.7 per million and a one in 12,092 five-year odds.

According to the findings published on UFO Identified, Wales has been a “long-known UFO hotspot.”The country came “joint top of the leaderboard” for Rate of Sightings (RoS) in 2023.

These claims are no joke, with official reports and paperwork telling a similar story.

Counting back the years to 2008, a police helicopter reportedly chased a “flying-saucer shaped aircraft” passing over South Wales. The helicopter pursued the aircraft after having to “swerve sharply to avoid being hit,” an anonymous source said at the time.

Back in 1977, a class of pupils at Broad Haven Primary School in Wales said they spotted a UFO in a field opposite their playground. Due to initial doubts, the teacher made the children draw what they saw, and they all drew a silver “cigar-shaped” craft with a “dome covering the middle third.” After over 40 years, not one child has come forward to say that they made the story up.

Earlier this year, rare UFO-shaped clouds were spotted in North Wales; known as lenticular clouds, they are uncommon in the UK as they can only form under certain weather conditions. We hope no one mistook them for actual UFOs at the time!

It seems, therefore, that Welsh students should be paying more attention to the skies above. Maybe a little alien abduction is the break we never knew we needed from our degrees…

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Featured image via Canva and Google Maps

Harry Youlten | News
Add as preferred source on Google
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