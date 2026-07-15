Cardiff University pays £700k settling student complaints about strikes and marking delays

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Cardiff University paid over £700k in settlements over student complaints about ongoing strikes and marking delays.

Cardiff University received over 1,000 student complaints between the years 2023 and 2025 with 1,133 out of the 1,371 in-regards-to industrial action and marking boycotts.

In response to a Freedom of Information request by WalesOnline, it was revealed Cardiff University paid £743,665 in order to settle the 1,133 student complaints.

Although Cardiff University forked out the most amount of money by far to settle student complaints, collectively Welsh universities have paid more than £1m to settle over 1,000 complaints.

Across the UK and Wales, universities have been under financial pressures, which has resulted in degree courses cut and staff made redundant at some institutions.

In response, staff at UK universities have taken action through marking boycotts, as well as walk outs.

According to Wales Online, reasons for complaints being made included effects of industrial action, access to online resources, courses which weren’t transparently advertised, provision of Welsh language, inadequate student accommodation, and food choices in catered halls.

Figures, which have been obtained under the Freedom of Information requests, cover the academic years of 2023-2024, and 2024-2025.

Cardiff University received 1,176 student complaints in the period between 2023 and 2024, which totalled payouts of £782,992, of which 1,075 complaints were due to marking delays, and effects of industrial actions.

In addition, 195 student complaints were made in the period of 2024 and 2025, resulting in £156,857 total payouts.

A Cardiff University spokesperson has said that: “It’s worth pointing out that the timeframe that the FOI covered included the Covid pandemic as well as specific periods of industrial action including a marking boycott.

“This may help account for the rise in complaints and payments – especially when compared to other universities who did not experience the same levels of disruption to students’ teaching and learning.”

They continued: “Cardiff University has well over 30,000 students with most experiencing a high level of overall satisfaction according to the National Student Survey (NSS).

“However, we are not complacent and are committed to providing high-quality teaching and learning opportunities, services and facilities.”

The spokesperson reinforced that all “students are encouraged to provide feedback on their student experience through surveys, their student representatives and module feedback.”

Alongside Cardiff University, Cardiff Met also received 342 complaints, and totalled payouts of £15,150 in the 2023-2024 academic year.

227 complaints were made in 2024 to 2025, which totalled £125,344 payouts concerning learning resources, course quality and Welsh language standards.

A report from Cardiff Met noted that that a number of complaints were additionally made about sexual misconduct, in which they said: “Sexual misconduct – of the 31 disciplinary cases already received under 2024-25, at the time of writing, 38 per cent relate to alleged sexual misconduct offences.

A Cardiff Met spokesperson said to The Cardiff Tab: “Cardiff Met takes all student complaints seriously and has robust procedures in place to ensure concerns are investigated thoroughly and resolved at an early stage.

“Of the complaints raised, only a very small proportion are escalated to the Office of the Independent Adjudicator (OIA). Between 2023-2025, the OIA closed 27 complaints relating to Cardiff Met, non of which were found to be justified or partly justified.”

Similarly to Cardiff University, Cardiff Met expressed its commitment “providing a positive student experience” said it strives to “actively encourage feedback” from students.

In addition, the University of South Wales received 12 complaints totalled payouts of £16,224.50 in 2023-24, and 13 complaints in 2024-25 of £16,474.84.

Joining the list, Aberystwyth University paid £3,016 in 2023, and £8,644 in 2024 to settle student complaints.

Swansea University declined to provide information about the complaints.

In response to the FOI request, Swansea University commented: “Swansea University can confirm that the information requested is not easily retrievable.

“Swansea University does not hold a central record of all payments made in relation to formal student complaints and academic appeals; this information is recorded in individual case files.”

Aberystwyth University and the University of South Wales have been contacted for comment.

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