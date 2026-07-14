Bonnie Blue shares traumatic content from before, during and after her ‘milk me’ stunt

‘I did not know if I was going to make it to the end’

30 minutes ago

Just when you thought you couldn’t be any more traumatised, Bonnie Blue shows you the full picture of her “milk me” stunt from July 4th.

Announcing the event just weeks after her golden baby shower, Bonnie said: “To those who have an issue that I pleasure the barely legals, don’t worry, because those barely legals are going to become such big boys. So I’m going to let them milk me, and it is filled with so many vitamins that they’re going to be walking out of the room a guy.”

Hosted at the usual location in London, there were quite literally hundreds of men waiting to get their minutes, if not seconds, with the former OnlyFans star. The aftermath simply has to be seen to be believed.

Bonnie Blue has already dropped bucketloads of content from the day, but now there’s even more.

Here’s Bonnie Blue before the event

Though she was just as divisive before the stunt, physically, Bonnie looked quite different to what you’re about to witness. Her skin was glowing, her hair was voluminous, and dare I say she actually looked rather elegant without context. The pre-event photoshoot would have been cute if it weren’t for what came after.

In a video also taken before the lads rolled in, she was bubbly and full of energy.

Bonnie Blue mid ‘milk me’ stunt

Nearing the end of her stunt, when the final group of lads was about to enter, Bonnie looked worse for wear compared to her earlier photoshoot. Her skin was noticeably shiny, her hair a little lacklustre.

“I’m tired,” she chuckled. “I’m pregnant, and I’m about to let my last group in. I did not know if I was going to make it to the end. But I always stick to my promises, and I promised that I was going to take every man in that queue. I have done exactly that. I did not break my waters, but my back on the other hand.”

Now, many of Bonnie’s videos are not able to be embedded due to the obscene nature of her Twitter account. That same goes for these videos, even though they don’t contain nudity. The SFW video, should you choose to venture to her X-rated Twitter, is available here. Just don’t scroll any further.

And here’s her afterwards

In another video, after the event had run its course, Bonnie admitted that her skin was crusty. Yuck.

“My skin is so crusty from the amount of fluids that have been sat on there all day. Thank you for stretching me out, and covering me in c*m. And yes, I did all of this whilst pregnant.”

The final shots showcased dozens of condoms and rubbish all over the floor. The SFW video is available here.

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Featured image credit: Bonnie Blue