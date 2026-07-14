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Millie Bobby Brown shares how shaving her head for Stranger Things led to years of ‘bullying’

‘It was a pretty defining moment, just as a person’

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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Millie Bobby Brown has opened up about the difficult aftermath of shaving her head to play Eleven in Stranger Things, revealing she was bullied for years because of her buzz cut.

Everyone remembers Eleven’s iconic buzz cut in Netflix’s Stranger Things. Millie was only 10 when she shaved her head for the role. Back in 2016, the Duffer Brothers revealed that both they and Millie’s parents were a bit nervous about it.

So they showed her a picture of Charlize Theron as Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road. Millie thought the haircut looked badass, and that was all it took. The Duffers said, “That was it. She agreed to buzz it all off.”

Now, years later, the haircut has become one of Millie Bobby Brown‘s most iconic looks. But she has now revealed that it also came with loads of tough moments behind the scenes.

Speaking to Jay Shetty on the Netflix version of his On Purpose podcast, Millie said she was bullied after getting the buzz cut when she was just 10 years old.

Millie said that when she agreed to shave her hair off, she wasn’t really thinking about what people might say afterwards. She just wanted to show everyone how much she wanted the role.

She said, “I remember when it was happening I thought, ‘Wow, this is really me showing my dedication to my job.’ I was 10-years-old… your hair as a girl is what defines you as being a girl and pretty and whatever. I just didn’t care about that, I wanted to do what made me happy.”

Millie added, “For me that was this job. And shaving my hair off, I would say, was a pretty defining moment, just as a person.”

She also admitted she didn’t “think that deeply into the gravity of the decision.”

Millie says she got bullied for ‘a year or two’

Millie Bobby Brown bullied Stranger Things buzz cut

via Netflix

Before Millie shaved her head, her mum, Kelly, sat her down and tried to prepare her. She said, “My mum was really trying to help me understand. No matter what people are going to say about you, what people are going to think… because she was preparing me, she’s a logistical person.”

She added, “She’s like, ‘You did this because you wanted to do it and this made you happy.’ I fully was like, ‘Really, that’s what will happen?’ She was like, ‘I know the world.’ She was so right.”

Millie also said, “That really helped me, because she prefaced it. Because it did happen, for years. A year or two after, I got bullied – in person, at a young age – for having short hair.”

She said whenever people made fun of her, she remembered what her mum had told her. “I’d been in many situations where I was made fun of for it and I just came back to what my mum and I talked about, that I did this because this made me happy and I’m getting to live out my dreams.”

Millie also shared how leaving Stranger Things was even harder than she expected

Millie Bobby Brown bullied Stranger Things buzz cut

via Netflix

Millie also spoke about finishing Stranger Things and said she really struggled after filming wrapped.

“I went into a little bit of a slight, slight depression,” she said.

She added, “It was very hard for me. I would not have expected that coming off the show. I’m a very happy-go-lucky person. This character was me, and these people were in my life more than my own family. I saw these people more than I saw my own family or went home to eat dinner with them.”

She continued, “Saying goodbye to that after 10 years was a very, very emotional thing. And I’m going to miss Eleven more than anything.”

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More on: Celebrity Millie Bobby Brown Netflix Stranger Things TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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