Zoe Sugg’s donkey sanctuary plans wrecked by possible ancient ruins in bizarre update

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Zoe Sugg’s disappearance from the internet just keeps getting stranger and stranger because now, her donkey sanctuary plans have been scuppered by some ancient ruins. It’s so wild it sounds fake.

In June, it was revealed that during their weird break from the internet, Zoella and her partner, Alfie Deyes, are building a donkey sanctuary in a field opposite their house. People tracked down the planning application, which says they want the farm to include a tractor parking area, donkey enclosure, donkey stable, three shepherd huts and a wildlife pond.

It was the first update we’d had in months, after the YouTuber randomly disappeared from social media without a word in January. Now, it’s been six months since she last posted anything online, and she still hasn’t returned. Local neighbours disapproved of the donkey sanctuary, and now it’s facing even more issues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoë Sugg (@zoesugg)

A new planning report by Mid Sussex District Council has revealed that the land they want to build the donkey sanctuary on could contain Roman, Anglo-Saxon or prehistoric artefacts, and they can’t start work until archaeologists investigate the site, the BBC reports. It comes after Roman ruins were found while people were excavating another field across the road.

According to the local Brighton newspaper The Argus, a report from the council’s archaeological advisor says there is “a likelihood that significant archaeological remains may survive on the site and be negatively impacted by the groundworks associated with the proposals”.

It continues: “No development or preliminary groundworks of any kind shall take place until a programme of archaeological monitoring has been secured in accordance with a Written Scheme of Investigation which has been submitted by the applicant, for approval by the Local Planning Authority.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoë Sugg (@zoesugg)

Zoe and Alfie have already purchased the field that backs onto their garden, and plan to turn it into a donkey sanctuary to stop houses from being built there.

A sign on the gate says: “We’ve lived here for nine years with our garden backing onto this field and have always been worried about the risk of it one day being developed into new houses. After many years of trying to purchase the field, last year we managed to do so!”

They hope this will “protect the view” for the houses along the road and keep it as a popular walking route. Who knows what will happen now.

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Featured image credit: Zoe Sugg/Instagram