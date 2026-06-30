Zoella isn’t missing, she’s actually annoying her neighbours with huge plans for £2m mansion

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In the last few months, the world has been in utter turmoil thinking Zoella, or Zoe Sugg, has been missing. The YouTuber hasn’t posted anything online for six months now, since January 2026. She did Vlogmas as normal in December, and then disappeared. But, it turns out Zoella has been getting into a feud with her neighbours, so is very much still around. Phew.

This week, in classic MailOnline dramatic style, the publication described her as being “embroiled in a bitter countryside row” surrounding her £2million mansion in Sussex, that she shares with Alfie Deyes.

Zoella has built a home behind the property for her two donkeys, which the publication has reported was done without planning permission. Yikes.

It’s been said her neighbours are less than happy with the three shepherd’s huts, a stable, fencing and gates that were installed on a five-acre agricultural plot behind the house. The work began without the local council giving it the sign off.

She’s now had a number of complaints, which as per MailOnline have called out the work as harming the “character and charm of the area.” One resident asked Mid Sussex District Council to reject the plans, and described them as an “unjustified and harmful development within the countryside.”

The Hurstpierpoint Society accused Zoe and Alfie of installing much of the proposed development before obtaining formal planning permission. In its objection, the group said: “It is a matter of considerable regret that MSDC [Mid Sussex District Council] are presented with a fait accompli, as much of the proposed development is already in place.

“Thus, many elements of the application are retrospective. It is also very unfortunate that there has not apparently been any consultation with the residents who live on this quiet country lane.

“The character and the charm of the area have, however been changed with the fencing and gates both now already installed. The ‘huts’ seem to be already on site and although interesting and somewhat ‘antique’, they look totally incongruous in this setting.”

The details became clear after a planning permission request was sent-off late, after work had already commenced. Zoe and Alfie are now seeking permission to build the area for the two donkeys to live and graze. The proposals also include a timber stable, a tractor parking area, a wildlife pond, as well as the three shepherd’s huts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoë Sugg (@zoesugg)

MailOnline has also reported local residents are concerned over the access points to the donkeys’ field from a single-track lane near the home. One warned of an “increased potential for conflict between vehicles and pedestrians and horses”, and another said “the risk of a serious conflict or accident is materially increased.”

But don’t worry, there are plenty of people backing the couple’s plans. One person described it as “proportionate and in keeping with the rural character of the area” and added “the pond in particular would be an extremely positive addition for local wildlife.”

A consultation on the planning application is set to close next month, and a final decision is expected later in summer. I wait on tenterhooks.

Featured image via Instagram @zoesugg and YouTube. For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.