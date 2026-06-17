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‘Part time creator, full time dad’: Nostalgic YouTuber Alfie Deyes’ life now as he disappears

He’s put the PointlessBlog days behind him

Ellissa Bain | Trends
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Alfie Deyes used to be one of the UK’s biggest YouTubers, part of the famous Brit crew, including his now-fiancé Zoe Sugg, Marcus Butler, Caspar Lee and Tanya Burr, just to name a few. It’s now been more than a decade since those good old days, and Alfie, who you might remember as PointlessBlog, has literally disappeared off the face of the earth. So what’s happened to him? Here’s a deep dive into his life in 2026. and where he’s gone.

Alfie Deyes is now engaged and has two children

If you’ve missed an entire chapter, Alfie and Zoella are still together 13 years on. They got engaged in Greece in 2023 and have two daughters together, Ottilie, 5, and Novie, 2. They all live in a gorgeous house in Brighton and have a pretty idyllic life after making so much money back in the day.

As for work, Alfie still makes YouTube videos from time to time and has his own brand Dear Sunday, where he sells life planners and clothes. But he prioritises family life these days, enjoying spending time with family while his two girls are still young. His Instagram bio sums it up: “Part time creator – Full time Dad.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alfie Deyes (@alfiedeyes)

A quick look at his Instagram shows all the recent posts involve countryside walks and cosy nights in with his daughters. “Soaking up allllll the family moments,” one photo of him with his new nephew Bowden, Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell’s son, says. In another photo, he’s showing Ottilie that time he interviewed Ariana Grande.

His sister Poppy Deyes is also an influencer now, who has 983k followers on Instagram and posts about her life with her boyfriend and daughter, Dotty. She documented her fertility journey as they struggled to have a baby for many years before welcoming their daughter in 2024.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alfie Deyes (@alfiedeyes)

Alfie and Zoella have disappeared from the internet

Alfie was still posting YouTube videos up until November and often appeared in Zoe’s videos too. They did Vlogmas together, posting videos every day in December, and then… nothing. Zoella has totally disappeared, not posting anything since January, and Alfie has only shared the odd post here and there.

His last Instagram post was in April, and neither of them has shared any sort of explanation as to where they’ve gone. We know they are both alive and well because Alfie commented three white heart emojis on their friend Mark Ferris’ recent Instagram post after his mum sadly passed away.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alfie Deyes (@alfiedeyes)

In Joe’s vlog, he showed a printed photo of Zoe meeting baby Bowden earlier this year, and her voice could be heard in another of his short YouTube clips. People claim to have spotted the pair out and about in Brighton too, so nothing bad has happened to either of them.

The only logical explanation is that they’re enjoying family life away from the internet and the public eye right now. They always said they’d show less of their life when Ottlie started school, which was last September. People just wish they’d given their loyal supporters a bit of warning that they were going to take half a year off.

Other theories are that they’ve secretly got married or are expecting another baby. There is a new notice on the Dear Sunday website saying the brand is returning on 21st June, which is the most we’ve heard in months. Does this mean they’re coming back too?! I hope so.

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Featured image credit: Alfie Deyes/Instagram

More on: Social Media Viral YouTube
Ellissa Bain | Trends
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