Celebrities are calling out Ariana Grande’s team for ‘absolutely appalling’ petal music video

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This weekend, everyone has been talking about the release of the official music video for petal, by Ariana Grande. However, not for the best reasons.

Yet again, talk has gone to Ariana’s health and body image, and the scrutiny has gotten so much the singer has announced she is taking a step back from her public life. Following this, a few celebrities have spoken out about the video for petal, and have targeted the team working behind the scenes for Ariana Grande.

A model and eating disorder recovery advocate spoke out about the potential risks the imagery in the video has for younger audiences. She called out the team as “appalling” and said those responsible should be “absolutely ashamed”.

*Content warning: This article contains discussions of eating disorders.*

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charli Howard (@charlihoward)

Sharing some viral images from the music video, Charli Howard said: “I don’t speak about my previous eating disorders much anymore – I have come on leaps and bounds since then – but weight loss still lingers at the back of my mind, especially as I have gained weight over the last 18 months. Will being thinner make me happier? Will it bring me relief, a partner, love, contentment? Deep down, and after years of therapy and recovery, I know this isn’t true. But other women and girls do not.

“I think it’s vital we discuss imagery/videos/content like these and the damage they can – and will – have on women and girls. WHAT YOU SEE HERE IS NOT NORMAL. Over the past few weeks, as images of Ariana’s concert get plastered around online, I obviously see comments from worried fans, but I also see other people convincing others that she looks ‘healthy’, or that she has simply ‘lost puppy fat’ (🤨). Some even make jokes about it.

“What I see is someone in desperate need of hospitalisation and care, and while I know it’s often impossible to help someone at this stage of anorexia, there HAS to be an immediate intervention. Over the years, I have met numerous women who have almost died from the disease – women who will spend their lives fighting demons that tell them they are worthless and ugly. These are women that can never have children; women who starve themselves as a means to starve away any shame or inner pain they may be experiencing.

“I think it is absolutely appalling, from both a moral and capitalistic standpoint, to have released these videos and an album when this person needs psychiatric help and hospitalisation. The teams involved should be absolutely ashamed. What’s disappointing is that it takes teams – often hundreds – of people to approve videos like these and get them over the line. Each and every one of you, including her family and management, are enabling this person and encouraging her illness when she needs help.

“I truly, truly hope she gets the help that she so desperately needs. We do not need a repeat of the early 2000s. We need to support and help this woman; give her rest and time to recover instead of putting her on stage; and remove this content immediately.”

Jameela Jamil also made a similar comment on Instagram, which appears to have now been deleted. “This poor woman is possibly dying right in front of us,” she wrote. “This outfit is designed to accentuate the thinness for discourse. Her team are thoroughly irresponsible for not guiding her away from this deeply damaging image for her young fans to see so glamorized.”

Author Dolly Alderton was also in the replies to Charli Howard’s post. She added: “Thank you so much for saying this Charli.”

Featured image via Instagram @charlihoward, YouTube and Instagram @dollyalderton. For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.