In full: The panic texts Idaho murders survivors sent each other as man was inside their home

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There were two survivors of the chilling Idaho murders, and at the time the incident was taking place, they exchanged texts which show just how terrifying the ordeal must have been.

The murders took place in November 2022, on King Road. Living in the house had been: Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke. The latter two survived.

A little after 4am on November 13th, four of the housemates were stabbed by a man who had entered the property. When police arrived they found the four students. Madison, Kaylee, Ethan, and Xana had all been brutally murdered. Bryan Kohberger, a Washington State University PhD student who lived 15 minutes away from the crime scene, was then charged with quadruple murder.

Survivors Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke had terrifyingly heard some of the incident, and exchanged messages during the ordeal.

The full exchange of texts sent between Idaho murders survivors Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke

In court documents, Bethany and Dylan’s messages were shared. In the files, they are referred to by their initials. After trying to contact her fellow housemates, when she had heard noises from within the house, Dylan messaged Bethany to say “No one is answering”. She added: “I’m rlly confused rn.”

Dylan then attempted to reach out to Kaylee again, and texted her: “Kaylee..what’s going on”. When there was no reply, Dylan messaged Bethany again, who replied.

In the messages to Bethany, Dylan spoke of someone in “like a ski mask almost” in the house. Bethany replied: “Stfu”.

Dylan then replied that the person had something over his head and mouth, and added: “I’m not kidding…so freaked out.” Bethany then said she was too, and when Dylan said her phone was about to die, Bethany replied: “Come to my room. Run.”

This exchange happened eight hours before a call to 911 was made. Dylan told authorities she had been awakened at 4am, and records show she had then tried to call her housemates, but got no reply.

The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.