Forget podcasts and interviews, Julia attended KCL graduation days after winning Love Island

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Julia Majchrzak has been spotted at a King’s College London (KCL) graduation ceremony, less than a week after winning Love Island.

After leaving the villa, we all expected Julia to spend the next few days appearing on podcasts or spending time with her partner, Lorenzo. However, seeing Julia pictured outside the Southbank Centre was not on my bingo card for her first week back.

Why was Julia at KCL graduation days after winning Love Island?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland)

Instead of just being a Vivienne Westwood super fan there to admire the designer gowns, Julia had a very good reason for attending KCL graduation. She was actually there to support a friend who was graduating from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience.

Posting on her Instagram Story, Julia said: “Today was all about celebrating my best friend, congratulations on graduating from King’s. You deserve this so much, and I’m beyond proud of you.”

She continued: “Thank you to everyone who came over to say hi. It was so lovely meeting you all, and congratulations to each and every one of you on your amazing achievements.”

Julia revealed she’ll be spending her Love Island prize money on ‘heels’

Julia joined Love Island on day 23 as a Casa Amor bombshell, turning Lorenzo’s head from Yasmin.

During Monday night’s final, the couple decided to split the £50k prize pot, with Lorenzo saying he wanted to spend his winnings on “a nice token from this experience, maybe a watch or something to commemorate it.”

While Julia gave a more iconic answer, saying: “Heels! I’m getting myself a nice pair of heels.”

The insurance broker is now tipped to become one of the highest earning islanders from this series, making around £500k to £800k in just one year.

She only came back from Spain on Wednesday, but now she’s got her most important appearance (KCL graduation) over and done with, she might actually get a chance to go shoe-shopping.

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Featured image via Instagram @juliamayska and ITV