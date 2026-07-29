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Samie Elishi and other Islander escorted off Love Island set and banned from watching the show

Kicked out after winning All Stars five months ago is WILD

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Two former Islanders, including Samie Elishi, were escorted off the Love Island set and banned from watching the final, she claimed in a new TikTok.

Ahead of the Love Island final earlier this week, Samie flew to Mallorca, Spain, to support her boyfriend, Tyrique Hyde, on the last episode of Aftersun. She did a “spend the day with me” on TikTok, and though it was all sun and laughs, things then took a “turn for the worse.”

After spending hours getting dolled up in the holding villa, the group, which included Harry Cooksley and West End performer Kaine Ruddach, headed over to the set. Samie managed to get a bit of footage, calling Maya Jama “unreal”, but then they were booted. Isn’t this like the 20th time Samie has been *technically* dumped from the island?

Maya Jama

Credit: TikTok

“We got told that we weren’t actually allowed to watch the show,” she said on TikTok. “Before everyone in the comments starts asking why, we don’t know why we had no explanation. The three of us did actually have seats in the audience but they just got taken away, escorted, back to the holding villa.”

Back at the holding villa, Samie was able to get the show back up on her phone. It  “wasn’t quite” how she envisioned spending the evening, but she did say that “Ty did amazing as always.”

The other two people who were booted, Harry and Kaine, are also the significant others of Aftersun guests Shakira Khan and Joe Baggs.

“Them not letting you in after being flown there is wild,” one person commented underneath.

Another said: “As the current reigning All Stars winner, you being booted off set is *bizarre*.”

A colossal waste of time for sure, but glad she seemed to make the most of it.

ITV has been approached for comment.

@samieelishi

Spend the day with us Mallorca🩷

♬ original sound – SAMIE ELISHI

This isn’t the first time Samie has been booted from a Love Island final

During the Love Island All Stars final earlier this year, which Samie won with Ciaran, the Islanders were immediately separated and sent packing.

“The vibe after, it’s really short and sharp and quick. So as soon as the winners are announced, next thing you know, you kind of get ushered out,” Konnor Ewudzi explained. “After you’ve come in and given everyone a cuddle, you’re separated, and then you go back to your separate village. So you don’t really get the time to celebrate, that’s all.”

He added: “I didn’t really know what to expect, but I’d asked other Islanders that had been to finals before, and yeah, there’s no party or anything. So I think when everyone comes back to the UK, that’s when you can have that celebration.”

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: TikTok

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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