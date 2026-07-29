Oh no, this is the first couple who are going to split after Love Island 2026

3 hours ago

The final might have only just happened, but already we’re faced with the idea that the first couple to split after Love Island 2026 is just around the corner. Yikes.

Since the couples left the villa, predictions of what will happen next have been flying all over the place. And, I’m going to be real with you, not a lot of these predictions have been positive. I’m sorry to say.

Speaking on behalf of TopRatedBingoSites.co.uk, expert Inbaal Honigman has predicted that Yasmin and Tommy will be the first to call time on their relationship after the show. The couple did look a bit shaky after Tommy’s story with his ex didn’t add up.

Inbaal has said their relationship shows signs off “boredom” and a “lack of shared interests” which could cause it all to come crashing down.

“The first couple to split will be Yasmin and Tommy, who will find out that their hobbies and pastimes are very different once they’re out of the villa,” she said.

“Without any passions and interests in common, they’ll spend their time initially waiting for each other to finish their activities, then they’ll just spend longer and longer apart, and eventually they’ll fizzle out, each declaring the other one to be boring.”

Inbaal brutally added: “They needed to be together as means to an end, and they could make a good team, but it’s not a romantic match.”

An expert also told The Tab that Mica and Samraj don’t stand a chance of lasting, and their split will be “soon” after the show. A further expert dished that they don’t think Lola and Fitz will last after the show, either.

It’s really not looking good. I’m scared!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.