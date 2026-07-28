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Why Doxbridge is an actual thing: And yes, it is here to stay

Consider this a survival guide for the “Oxbridge reject” phase of grief

Kashish Fatima & Charlotte Morgan | Opinion
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As of 2007, the portmanteau “Doxbridge”, which groups together Durham, Oxford, and Cambridge universities as the most prestigious academic institutions in the UK, was formally added to the Urban Dictionary. The website claims that the term was coined by “Durham rah students” for the sole purpose of “inflating their sense of worth by associating themselves with and embarrassing the two ancient, far superior universities”.

While meant most likely as a humorous slight (it is, after all, the Urban Dictionary), it’s insulting how far away from the truth this definition is. The idea that Oxbridge are “far superior” to Durham is up for contention. At the end of the day, while it is true that Durham being comparable to Oxbridge has been rooted in craving shallow validation in the past, Durham University’s excellence and many acquired accolades lend undeniable credibility to the reality of “Doxbridge” as a concept which exists in its own right, beyond the mere desires of the “rah” population. 

Seeing some of the online discourse on this topic, I feel the need to clarify that the point is not that Durham is as good as or better than Oxbridge. It is simply that we are among the best universities in the country (if not THE best, but I may be biased), and it makes total sense to place Durham alongside Oxford and Cambridge when speaking of leading academic institutions of the world. And anyway, an ego boost here and there never hurt anyone! As such, below are some reasons why “Doxbridge” is here to stay.

1. Top-tier academics and rankings

At the risk of sounding obvious, Durham has been sweeping the league tables and both national and world rankings recently. We’ve been named University of the Year 2026 by both The Times and The Sunday Times, and ranked 85th in the world in the recent QS World Rankings 2027, rising up by nine spots from last year.

These rankings are used as a touchstone of defining an institution’s prestige on both national and global scales, and Durham’s exponential success and improvement with regards to them points to its top-tier academics, student satisfaction, research, and employment prospects.

2. The collegiate lifestyle

When discussing “Doxbridge”, the collegiate system is bound to come up. Durham’s 17 colleges offer tight-knit communities with a plethora of thriving college formals and unique traditions and history. The Durham college experience provides exceptional social and sport opportunities, all while upholding historical renown.

Our collegiate system significantly differs from Oxbridge in that the colleges function mostly as residential and social hubs rather than independent academic establishments, but are similar in that they serve as localised hubs for student life including accommodation, welfare, pastoral care, formals, and extracurriculars, which significantly improves the student experience.

3. Amazing graduate employability

Employability warrants its own category separate from other rankings due to quite how telling it is. Durham University ranks 49th globally for employer reputation in the QS World University Rankings 2027. We boast a brilliant Careers and Enterprise team which organises occasional careers fairs, and assists students and alumni alike with placements, job applications, etc,. Durham’s numerous societies and groups, spanning across performing arts, sports, research, journalism, leadership related roles, education, culture, other hobbies etc, offer all students an opportunity to gain a range of valuable experiences and skills to build a strong CV. 

4. Historical legacy and city charm

Founded in 1832, Durham describes itself as England’s third-oldest university, having awarded degrees since 1837, despite similar claims having been made by UCL and King’s College London.

It was the first new university to open in England after Oxford and Cambridge for more than 600 years, giving it a historical position unlike any other institution. While Durham’s collegiate structure was inspired by Oxbridge, it also developed its own distinct identity, perhaps explaining why the university has spent almost two centuries being compared with the country’s oldest academic heavyweights.

A grand cathedral, an exquisite castle, named a UNESCO world heritage site, cobblestones under the sunset’s fading light, bridges overlooking the rowers on the Wear, charming small shops and an independent market; nobody can deny that Durham is a stunner. And to live there by virtue of going to a city-based university? It is truly Hogwarts come to life.

Durham’s timeless legacy is preserved in every nook and cranny of the city, much like Oxford and Cambridge. Coupled with some Northern charm, Durham University establishes itself amongst the top, most eminent academic establishments of the UK. And, what’s more, is that if our track record is anything to go by, Durham’s excellence will only continue to peak.  

5. Durham: The home of ‘Oxbridge rejects’

Via Canva

Then there is the stereotype. Durham has long carried the reputation of attracting so-called “Oxbridge rejects”: Students who dreamed of Oxford or Cambridge but ultimately found themselves in the North East instead. Whether entirely deserved or wildly exaggerated, the label has become part of Durham folklore. Freshers arrive joking about pooled applications, failed interviews and near misses, only to realise that, after a few weeks, they probably wouldn’t have chosen anywhere else.

Perhaps that shared reputation is part of what keeps the idea of “Doxbridge” alive. Historically, culturally and colloquially, Durham continues to occupy a space much closer to Oxford and Cambridge than most other universities, though of course this remains subjective. Whether that makes “Doxbridge” a genuine academic grouping or simply an enduring student myth is another question entirely.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Durham Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.  

Kashish Fatima & Charlotte Morgan | Opinion
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