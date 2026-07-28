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i kissed a girl dannii minogue

‘She’s expensive’: Why viewers think Amy Spalding should’ve replaced Dannii on I Kissed a Girl

Dannii hosted the BBC show before it was axed in March

May Thomson | Entertainment
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Since I Kissed a Girl’s sudden cancellation in March, some viewers criticised Dannii Minogue’s involvement in the show after concerns were raised about her air time, speculative cost, and her previous comments on queerness.

Since cast members and popular LGBTQ+ figures called for the BBC to reverse its decision, some have argued that TV personality and first season fan favourite Amy Spalding should take over as presenter after making her name as the “queen of the Masseria.”

A petition calling for the BBC to save I Kissed a Girl (IKAG) and I Kissed a Boy has also attracted more than 15,000 signatures. The surge in support has also prompted some viewers to pre-emptively fan-cast Amy Spalding as Cupid, while others have suggested she host a final “makeshift reunion.”

Some viewers have questioned Dannii Minogue’s screen time and speculated about the cost of her involvement.

And although Amy has not publicly suggested she would like to replace Dannii as presenter, she reposted Olivia Dawson’s video suggesting she should host the now-cancelled reunion.

Viewers highlight concerns over airtime

@oliviadawson07

angry lesbians it’s time to petition to get @Amy Spalding to host a makeshift reunion episode 💁‍♀️ #ikissedagirl #ikag #wlw

♬ original sound – Olivia Dawson

Some viewers also suggested that Dannii featured too much in season two of the show.

TikToker Olivia Dawson claimed that Dannii’s screen time constituted “more than 30 per cent of the entire show”, suggesting her involvement is a major factor in the BBC axing the show: “Where’s that budget gone this season? […] It’s gone to two hours of Dannii Minogue content.”

The BBC explicitly cited “funding challenges” as the reason for I Kissed a Girl and I Kissed a Boy’s cancellation, but there is no clear evidence that talent costs were behind the decision.

Indeed, a spokesperson for the BBC specifically said: “We are exceptionally proud of I Kissed A Boy/Girl, the UK’s first dating show for the LGBTQ+ community, and we would like to thank our fabulous cupid Dannii Minogue and the entire team at Twofour for bringing the series to screen. Unfortunately, we have to make difficult choices in light of our funding challenges and there are no current plans for the show to return.”

However a TikTok by Cara, who appeared in season one of the show, also questioned the BBC’s choice of host, saying: “Let’s cut Dannii.

“I feel like she’s expensive.”

@carakinney_

No hate, just a suggestion… There are bigger issues at play here, but thought I’d say it anyway. #fyp #wlw #ikissedagirl #lgbt

♬ original sound – carakinney_

Cara followed up in the caption: “No hate, just a suggestion… There are bigger issues at play here”.

On an episode of Let’s Deep It, Catriona Walsh responded to Cara’s comments: “It shouldn’t take axing a host to get budget for a show that is very much needed.”

@metroentertainment

The show must go on 🎬 ? @carakinney_ from I Kissed A Girl on @BBC Three floated the idea of a different host on the show to save costs, in light of news it’s being axed. @charlotteminter_ and @Catriona Walsh discuss on this week’s episode of Let’s Deep It. 📸 BBC Three #ikag #ikab #UKTV #LGBT #ikissedagirl

♬ original sound – Metro Entertainment

‘That makes me feel weird’: Dannii’s comments on queerness

@courtneybuchner

Replying to @poppy 💞 Would love to hear peoples thoughts as i figure out my own after reading Dannii Minogues (Presenter of “I Kissed A Girl”) comments about Queerness. #ikissedagirl #queer #lgbtq #gay #wlw #womenssoccer #woso

♬ original sound – Courtney Buchner

In June, PinkNews called Dannii a “vocal LGBTQ+ ally” and spoke to her about her allyship: “It’s important that we would stand up.”

However, Dannii previously sparked controversy after telling interviewers at a red carpet event that she identifies as queer. She later clarified: “Everything in my world is queer and fabulous and I love it – even though I’m a straight girl.”

In a video that resurfaced from July of the same year, lesbian comedian Courtney Buchner criticised the choice of presenter, saying: “They could have chosen a better presenter than Dannii Minogue.” Referring to Dannii’s comments about identifying as queer, she added: “That makes me feel weird.”

Despite Dannii’s allyship, some fans still feel that IKAG should be hosted by a queer or lesbian presenter – which is part of the reason why some are suggesting Amy takes over as Cupid.

‘[Amy Spalding] host a reunion challenge’

@amyspalding6

My love language is gossip. Gis us a reunion!! #ikag #wlw

♬ sonido original – finn hudson

Amy herself posted on TikTok sharing her shock at the IKAG season two reunion being cancelled.

Her girlfriend CATTY’s comment on the post (“Amy Spalding host a reunion challenge”) received over 4.5k likes.

Olivia’s video on Dannii’s air time shared the same sentiment and was captioned: “Angry lesbians it’s time to petition to get [Amy Spalding] to host a makeshift reunion episode.”

Featured image via BBC iPlayer

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May Thomson | Entertainment
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