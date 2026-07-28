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Police force Italian students to apologise after viral video harassing woman on Thailand train

They were also given tiny fines

Ellissa Bain | News
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A group of Italian students and their teachers have been fined and forced to apologise after their horrible behaviour on a train in Thailand went viral.

The students were being really loud while travelling on a BTS metro train in Bangkok during a school trip when a 25-year-old Thai woman called Sugus politely asked them to lower their voices.

“Just speak at a normal volume. Not screaming, okay. In Thailand we don’t scream,” she said in the viral video. The teacher rudely replied: “Sorry for bringing money to your country.” Sugus initially remained calm and told the Italian teacher she had “no manners”. But the teacher then told her to “f**k off,” so she said: “Just shut the f**k up too.”

Following the incident, the Thai woman filed a police complaint and local police fined six of the Italians 1,000 baht (£22.50) for insulting another person. Another student who put his middle finger up was fined 2,000 baht (£45) due to the additional charge of committing an indecent act in public.

They met at the Samrae metropolitan police station on 25th July and were forced also forced to apologise to Sugus. She shared the video on TikTok, which shows the students and teachers sitting in a line in the police station apologising to her one by one.

“No one else could fully understand what I went through that day – the fear, humiliation, emotional pain, and the feeling that my dignity had been taken away,” Sugus said. “I believe that if we do not stand up for ourselves, it may lead those who have done wrong to believe that such behaviour is acceptable. The truth is that no one deserves to be insulted, discriminated against, or harassed, regardless of their nationality.”

@1234aaawry

เหตุการณ์นี้ได้ข้อสรุปเรียบร้อยแล้วค่ะ * นักท่องเที่ยวชาวอิตาลีทั้ง 6 คนที่อยู่ในคลิป ได้กล่าวคำขอโทษกับเราครบทุกคนแล้ว * ทางเราจะลบภาพของนักท่องเที่ยวกลุ่มนี้ออก เพื่อให้เรื่องจบลงด้วยดีตามที่ตกลงกัน * ในส่วนของคดีอาญาที่เราได้แจ้งความไว้ ตำรวจได้เปรียบเทียบปรับเป็นจำนวน 1,000 บาท (จากอัตราที่สามารถปรับได้สูงสุด 10,000 บาท) โดยตำรวจแนะนำให้ใช้จำนวนดังกล่าวเพื่อให้คดีสิ้นสุดโดยเร็ว แม้ส่วนตัวเราจะรู้สึกว่าจำนวนเงินนี้อาจไม่ใช่บทลงโทษที่หนักสำหรับพวกเขา แต่ก็เคารพดุลยพินิจและคำแนะนำของเจ้าหน้าที่ * เมื่อคดีสิ้นสุดแล้ว ทางฝั่งนักท่องเที่ยวชาวอิตาลีจะไม่สามารถนำเหตุการณ์นี้มาเรียกร้องหรือดำเนินคดีกับเราในภายหลังจากการที่เราออกมาปกป้องตัวเองได้ สุดท้าย เราไม่ได้ต้องการให้เรื่องบานปลายหรือสร้างความเกลียดชังต่อคนชาติใด สิ่งที่เราทำตั้งแต่วันแรกคือการปกป้องศักดิ์ศรีและสิทธิของตัวเองจากการถูกดูถูกและคุกคามเท่านั้น ขอบคุณทุกกำลังใจ ขอบคุณทุกคนที่ยืนเคียงข้างกัสมาตลอดค่ะ #นักท่องเที่ยวเสียงดังบนbts #อิตาลี #นักท่องเที่ยว #italian

♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – 1234aaawry – 1234aaawry

The Italian embassy in Bangkok also forced the group to make a public apology. One man began: “We are the leaders of the Italian group that went viral. We are making this video to apologise to the Thai people and Thai culture. We wanted to ask for forgiveness for our behaviour to the Thai people and the country.”

A woman added: “I’m personally extremely sorry for what has happened. I perfectly know that money can’t buy respect and I’m really sorry for all the people offended and for having offended Thai culture and Thai people.” The boy who put his middle finger up personally apologised too, and admitted his behaviour was “wrong”.

The Italian embassy also posted an apology statement, writing: “The Embassy of Italy in Bangkok expresses its deep regret over the incident and strongly condemns the inappropriate behaviour of a group of Italian underage tourists participating in a school educational trip, as shown in a video circulated on social media.”

“The embassy extends its sincere apologies to the people of Thailand and to everyone affected by this incident. Italians deeply understand and appreciate the values that Thai society places on respect for others, courtesy and harmonious coexistence – values that are equally cherished and upheld by the Italian Republic.”

Police have confirmed that there will be no further legal action. The students are also due to take more lessons on cultural respect.

For more, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: @1234aaawry/TikTok and Embassy of Italy in Bangkok 

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Ellissa Bain | News
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