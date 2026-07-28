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Maya Jama openly reveals who she found the most annoying on Love Island 2026

She’s made her feelings clear

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Everyone always wants to know what host Maya Jama thinks of all the Islanders on Love Island, and she’s just revealed who she found the most annoying in the 2026 series.

Lorenzo and Julia were crowned the winners of Love Island 2026 in what might just be the most boring finale in history. Sorry. Jasmine and Kavan came in second place, followed by Simba and Angelista in third.

There was more drama on Instagram this year than there was on screen, as Maya went on her story and revealed who she found the most irritating on the show this year… Aidan! That doesn’t shock me one bit.

She made the revelation in a jokey video with the Murphy brother, which was filmed after the live final. Maya was actually clarifying that she doesn’t hate Aidan, but said she does find him pretty annoying sometimes.

“I’m here. Maya Jama does not hate me. We’re doing a video together,” Aidan said while Maya laughed. She added: “We’re pals, okay. He’s just a little bit annoying sometimes.” He then awkwardly asked her for a kiss, saying: “Come on give me a kiss Maya”. She quickly swerved him, and Ellie pulled a face in pure horror at what he’d just asked.

It comes after people were totally convinced that Maya hated Aidan because of the way she reacted to something he said during the podcast challenge. While sitting right next to his partner Priya, Aidan admitted that he would still explore things with Yasmin, and Maya gave him the dirtiest look.

“Maya Jama does NOT like Aidan at all,” one person wrote on Twitter. Another agreed: “Maya hates Aidan, it’s so hilarious.” Someone else said: “You can completely tell Maya can’t stand Aidan.”

The Love Island host blatantly revealed who her favourite couple is earlier this week too, and it makes so much sense.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: ITV

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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