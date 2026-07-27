Ranked: Welsh unis by international fee reliance – Wrexham at 29.6 per cent of total income

Cardiff and Swansea both derive less than 16 per cent of income from international fees, as international applications to Welsh universities fall for the second consecutive year

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Wrexham University derives 29.6 per cent of its income from international tuition fees, the highest reliance of any Welsh university, according to The Tab’s analysis of HESA data for 2024/25.

Cardiff University derives 15.9 per cent of its income from international student fees, while Swansea derives 12.5 per cent – both lower than Wrexham despite their longstanding international partnerships.

International student applications to Welsh universities have fallen for two consecutive years, dropping from a peak of 12,550 in 2024 to 11,920 in 2025 and 11,660 by this year’s June deadline, according to UCAS data.

Five out of Wales’ eight universities derive more than 15 per cent of their income from international students’ tuition fees, which has already affected Wales’ higher education finances due to its combined operating deficit of over £97m.

These figures are calculated using HESA data on total university income and international tuition fee income for 2024/25.

Here are the eight Welsh universities ranked by share of total income derived from international student tuition fees 2024/25, from the most to least reliant.

1.Wrexham University – 29.6 per cent

2.University of South Wales – 21.6 per cent

3.Cardiff Metropolitan University – 18.4 per cent

4.Bangor University – 16.7 per cent

5.Cardiff University – 15.9 per cent

6.Swansea University – 12.5 per cent

7.Aberystwyth University – 8.4 per cent

8.University of Wales Trinity Saint David – 5.7 per cent

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