The Love Island 2026 boys revealed who else they’re most attracted to in juicy cut scene

7 hours ago

We’re almost at the end of Love Island 2026 and everyone is set in their couples, but the boys have all revealed who they are most attracted to other than their own partner.

We already know Finley is most attracted to Yasmin, as he very quickly revealed on Tyrique Hyde’s stream, and now we have intel from inside the villa.

The boys were all asked who else they’d want to couple up with during the Knowing Me, Knowing You game where they had to answer questions about their partner and try to get the same answer, but the juicy scene was completely cut.

We saw the girls reveal which boy they were most attracted to, but the same question was asked to the boys too, and most of them said the same girl – Jasmine!

“The game continues as the couples are challenged to reveal if they weren’t coupled up together, who else in the Villa they think their partner would choose,” ITV said in a press release. “As the answers are revealed, the majority of the boys name Jasmine, prompting surprise around the firepit.”

The Sun has confirmed that Lorenzo was one of the guys who said he’d couple up with Jasmine during the Mr & Mrs game, if he wasn’t with Julia, of course.

So, Jasmine is still very much the “it girl” in the villa that all the guys are head over heels for, weeks after she entered the villa. I’m not surprised. Don’t get too excited, though, because apparently there really is nothing between Jasmine and Lorenzo in the villa, and Jazrenzo isn’t a thing.

In an interview with The Sun after leaving the villa, Lola and Sean were asked if Lorenzo loves Jasmine? and he replied in shock: “Loves? Jesus no. No way. Loves Jasmine? No. No.” Lola added: “No chance.”

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Featured image credit: ITV