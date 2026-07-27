The Tab
Guy giving girls laxatives after meeting on dating apps story

Investigating rumour a guy meets girls on dating apps, gives them laxatives and then… eats it

The wild story has been doing the rounds everywhere

Hayley Soen | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

There’s a wild rumour going round right now, saying that a guy is meeting up with girls he’s met on dating apps, giving them laxatives, and then, well, apparently he eats the poop. Sorry, there really was no nice way of putting that.

“Apparently there’s a 30-year-old man in Greenwich who meets women on dating apps, invites them round, cooks for them but spikes their food with laxatives. And after they use his toilet realise it won’t flush and he’ll eat their 💩,” one tweet said.

So, what on EARTH is going on?

The gross story has gone viral on TikTok

In the last few days, a girl has shared on TikTok that she heard the story from one of her clients. She explained that her client’s friend had matched with a guy on Hinge, and then went on four dates with him. For the fifth date, he invited her round for dinner at his place in Greenwich, London.

The dinner was nice, conversation was flowing and the pair sat in the living for ages, just talking. Then, however, her stomach dropped and the girl realised she needed the bathroom.

“To put it bluntly, she sh*t herself, really badly,” the TikToker explained. “She tried to flush, but it doesn’t work, the toilet’s broken.” The story continued that the girl decided her only option was to tell the guy what had happened. But, he was surprisingly really nice about it.

The guy then told her he would clean everything up upstairs, before the girl decided she really just wanted to leave. So, she went upstairs to tell the guy she was going to leave, and found him “sat by the toilet, with a spoon, eating her sh*t.” Good. Grief.

Apparently, the girl then told the police, who said the man is known for spiking the girls with laxatives, and making his toilet faulty, so it won’t flush.

@emparnellx

Client story time 😂😂😂 Got told to post it here ahahaha #fypp

♬ original sound – Em

Ok, so is the laxatives dating apps guy real?

Look, I think we all in our heart of hearts know that this is probably just a tale that’s been spreading around. Nobody telling the story has ever heard it from the source, it’s always a few steps removed, and stories like this have been going viral for years.

Back in 2017, The Tab covered the story of a man apparently meeting women on Tinder and then spiking them with laxatives. That story went as follows: A girl met a guy on Tinder, they got on well, and after three dates he invited her over for dinner. Just before dessert she felt her tummy cramping and realised she was going to sh*t herself.

It all went south, but the guy was really nice about it. Then, she found out why. The girl returned to the bathroom, and saw him face-deep in her *dirty* underwear. The Tab reached out to police at the time, who had nothing to match the apparent reports.

Yeah, this story has done the rounds many times before. The recent story has also apparently happened in Clapham, and various other London locations.

There’s even been a community note added to some of the tweets talking about it again. One has added: “This matches a recurring urban legend dating back to at least 2018 about a man on dating apps who spikes food with laxatives. Versions set in DC and elsewhere were identified as myths with no supporting evidence.”

Has this happened to you or someone you know? Get in touch by emailing [email protected]

For more, like The Tab on Facebook

More on: Dating Debunked Tinder Viral
Hayley Soen | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Omg, part of London is turning into a real-life Pokémon GO playground this August

You can even get free coffee for playing

Pokémon GO

Read Next

Men at the latest Bonnie Blue baby event

The wild and hideous stories from men who attended Bonnie Blue’s ‘milking’ baby-themed event

People urge caution on new dating app Goose as INSANE terms and conditions emerge

Amsterdam stag and hen do story of glory hole gone wrong, Charlotte Walton

This horrific story of a hen and stag do in Amsterdam is going viral and I feel sick

Latest
Baela Targaryen Alyn Addam House of Dragon

After *that* incest scene, does Baela Targaryen end up with Alyn or Addam in House of the Dragon?

Suchismita Ghosh

I am so confused

Jess and Matilda after Love Island

The huge friendship breakup Jess and Matilda had after Love Island as ‘bad blood’ is revealed

Hayley Soen

They’ve deleted virtually all trace of one another on socials

‘Happee’ or ‘Happeh’? New Lancaster study shows link between social class and pronunciation

Charlotte Hutchinson

The final vowel in words like ‘happy’ and ‘city’ varies by social class across Mancunian accents, according to new research

Police release chilling 911 call from when TikToker was killed by husband accused of paedophilia

Kieran Galpin

The calls were made by Sara’s young son

New free two-weekend music festival to launch in Lancaster next month

Charlotte Hutchinson

The inaugural edition of Along The Watchtower will take place at Lancaster Castle across two weekends in August

Who’s friends and who’s not: The divide between the girls in the Love Island 2026 villa

Ellissa Bain

There are two very separate groups

Ranked: Welsh unis by international fee reliance – Wrexham at 29.6 per cent of total income

Mischa Denney-Richards

Cardiff and Swansea both derive less than 16 per cent of income from international fees, as international applications to Welsh universities fall for the second consecutive year

What influencer’s husband was accused of doing, that prompted her to call him a ‘paedophile’ in TikTok

Hayley Soen

Sara Gilson called out her husband, and then he killed her

‘I didn’t think I would ever do it’: Mo Gilligan reflects on fame and his South London roots

Mark Krukov

The ‘funniest man in Britain’ returned home to South London to reflect on his career in an exclusive interview with The London Tab

‘We love you beyond words’: Families pay tribute to four men who died in Mersyside car crash

Mary Rossiter

Four passengers in their 20s died in the collision on

Love Island producer reveals why there aren’t many challenges anymore after ‘abysmal’ series

Ellissa Bain

Where was the baby challenge and the talent show?!

Here’s whether Vhagar has abandoned Aemond Targaryen or is actually hiding in House of the Dragon

Suchismita Ghosh

I am convinced

‘F*ck y’all’: Woman issues blistering response after Usher kicked her off-stage mid-lap dance

Kieran Galpin

Even her mum is raging on Facebook

Sara Gilson

Influencer’s friend recalls her last day alive before she was killed by husband she accused of paedophilia

Hayley Soen

Sara Gilson’s husband killed her after she called him a paedophile in a TikTok

Love Island’s Belle finally reveals what’s going on with that young guy from her TikToks

Ellissa Bain

Everyone’s been wondering

Two of the Love Island 2026 cast exchanged flirty messages and nudes before the show?!

Hayley Soen

They never said this in the villa!

Lancaster Central Library is closing for refurbishment until spring 2027

Charlotte Hutchinson

The library will shut while essential maintenance and works are carried out

Influencer killed by husband just two weeks after accusing him of paedophilia in viral TikTok

Kieran Galpin

The police are treating it as a murder-suicide

House of the Dragon Ormund dyed Daeron hair

Daeron actor finally addresses whether Ormund dyed his hair in House of the Dragon

Suchismita Ghosh

As a Targaryen, he is supposed to have silver-white hair

Yasmin’s friend responds to rumours she dumped boyfriend days before going on Love Island

Ellissa Bain

People are calling her out for ‘double standards’