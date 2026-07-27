Investigating rumour a guy meets girls on dating apps, gives them laxatives and then… eats it

7 hours ago

There’s a wild rumour going round right now, saying that a guy is meeting up with girls he’s met on dating apps, giving them laxatives, and then, well, apparently he eats the poop. Sorry, there really was no nice way of putting that.

“Apparently there’s a 30-year-old man in Greenwich who meets women on dating apps, invites them round, cooks for them but spikes their food with laxatives. And after they use his toilet realise it won’t flush and he’ll eat their 💩,” one tweet said.

So, what on EARTH is going on?

apparently there’s a 30 year old man in Greenwich who meets women on dating apps, invites them round, cooks for them but spikes their food with laxatives. And after they use his toilet realise it won’t flush and he’ll eat their 💩

🫠🫠🫠🫠🙃🙃🙃🙃 — 🫀 (@_Bukss) July 24, 2026

The gross story has gone viral on TikTok

In the last few days, a girl has shared on TikTok that she heard the story from one of her clients. She explained that her client’s friend had matched with a guy on Hinge, and then went on four dates with him. For the fifth date, he invited her round for dinner at his place in Greenwich, London.

The dinner was nice, conversation was flowing and the pair sat in the living for ages, just talking. Then, however, her stomach dropped and the girl realised she needed the bathroom.

“To put it bluntly, she sh*t herself, really badly,” the TikToker explained. “She tried to flush, but it doesn’t work, the toilet’s broken.” The story continued that the girl decided her only option was to tell the guy what had happened. But, he was surprisingly really nice about it.

The guy then told her he would clean everything up upstairs, before the girl decided she really just wanted to leave. So, she went upstairs to tell the guy she was going to leave, and found him “sat by the toilet, with a spoon, eating her sh*t.” Good. Grief.

Apparently, the girl then told the police, who said the man is known for spiking the girls with laxatives, and making his toilet faulty, so it won’t flush.

Ok, so is the laxatives dating apps guy real?

Look, I think we all in our heart of hearts know that this is probably just a tale that’s been spreading around. Nobody telling the story has ever heard it from the source, it’s always a few steps removed, and stories like this have been going viral for years.

Back in 2017, The Tab covered the story of a man apparently meeting women on Tinder and then spiking them with laxatives. That story went as follows: A girl met a guy on Tinder, they got on well, and after three dates he invited her over for dinner. Just before dessert she felt her tummy cramping and realised she was going to sh*t herself.

It all went south, but the guy was really nice about it. Then, she found out why. The girl returned to the bathroom, and saw him face-deep in her *dirty* underwear. The Tab reached out to police at the time, who had nothing to match the apparent reports.

Yeah, this story has done the rounds many times before. The recent story has also apparently happened in Clapham, and various other London locations.

There’s even been a community note added to some of the tweets talking about it again. One has added: “This matches a recurring urban legend dating back to at least 2018 about a man on dating apps who spikes food with laxatives. Versions set in DC and elsewhere were identified as myths with no supporting evidence.”

Has this happened to you or someone you know? Get in touch by emailing [email protected].

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