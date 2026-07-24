Maya Jama blatantly reveals who her favourite couple on Love Island 2026 is

2 hours ago

Maya Jama has *very obviously* revealed who her favourite couple is on Love Island 2026 in her latest Instagram post.

The TV host shared some photos from the brand new challenge this year, where she interviewed the couples outside the villa about who’s the most compatible and then played it to all the Islanders on a big screen. It was absolutely brutal, but made for very entertaining telly.

“Tried something new on tonight’s episode..🤭,” she wrote alongside a carousel of different snaps of the night, and there was only one couple that featured in the post – Simba and Angelista! The photos began with a few pics of Maya in that gorgeous gold dress, followed by one of her interviewing Simba and Angie, then another six pictures of Maya alone.

Oh so Maya’s fav couple is Simba and Angelista … love it #LoveIslandUk pic.twitter.com/nD03vWhiXm — Angel (@wiiie9181) July 23, 2026

She interviewed all of the couples in the new podcast challenge, so she could have picked pictures of any of the couples, yet she specifically chose to only include Simba and Angie. People are taking this as proof that Simba and Angelista are Maya’s favourites, and honestly, I 100 per cent agree. It’s blatant evidence!

Maya always loves a couple with a heroic backstory, so it makes sense. Simba and Angie started off strong, then had a huge hiccup as he strayed in Casa Amor, before coming back together stronger than ever. They’ve been going from strength to strength ever since, with Simba declaring his love for Angelista in a firepit speech in front of everyone, totally determined to right all of his wrongs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Jama (@mayajama)

“Maya really said forget the rest of the villa, these two are getting the special treatment. Simba & Angelista looking like the final already in that gold-dress energy. She sees the vision,” someone said on Twitter. Another added: “Maya adding a picture of her favourite Simba, love this.” Simba and Angie for the win?

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Featured image by: ITV