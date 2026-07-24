Right, here’s what ‘quiet on the creek’ actually means because the TikTok trend is huge

2 hours ago

A new TikTok trend has been doing the rounds this month where people are saying “quiet on the creek,” but what on earth does it mean?!

The trend sees people making a “shhh” noise before mouthing the phrase “quiet on the creek” over and over again, and it’s also flooding TikTok comments.

“Quiet on the creek” has completely taken over the app in July, so here’s a full explanation if you’re confused.

Oh now EVERYONE wants to be real quiet on the the creek lmao — Dani (@dosesofdaniii) July 23, 2026

Right, here’s what ‘quiet on the creek’ means on TikTok

The phrase is basically just a long way of saying “be quiet” or “don’t talk about that,” but it’s always said in a jokey way and has turned into a viral meme.

It all started a few weeks ago when American rapper and internet personality Saucy Santana, who has more than 5.2 million followers on TikTok, did a live stream and told a story about when he used to go fishing.

While eating some food, he explained that whoever he was fishing with used to tell him to be “quiet on the creek,” because you literally had to be quiet so you didn’t scare the fish.

In confusing TikTok fashion, the phrase went viral and everyone started saying it. Saucy Santana then made a full rap song titled “Quiet On the Creek,” which is what’s being used on TikTok.

But now, it’s sort of just become one of those meaningless brainrot phrases that doesn’t really mean anything at all. People just say it for the sake of saying it.

It’s become another 6-7, where people just make videos saying “quiet on the creek” and don’t ever explain what they mean by it, and it’s taken on loads of different meanings.

Some people are using it to mean “keep things to yourself” while others have interpreted it as “stay low-key”. Others are just being annoying. I hate TikTok sometimes.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image by: TikTok