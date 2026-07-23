Full list of quotes for TikTok’s ‘1000 Little Things’ trend, that’s based on old Tumblr blog

5 hours ago

A new trend has taken over TikTok this week called “1000 Little Things” that’s got everyone feeling super nostalgic because it’s based on a famous old Tumblr blog – here’s the full list of quotes and how to join in.

The trend basically has people sharing something they appreciate in life, but you can’t just pluck something out of thin air. You have to choose one of the 1000 very specific things from the Tumblr blog Just Little Things.

The blog was made by a woman called Nancy, who made it “to list some of the many little things we should appreciate”. She said: “Here are life’s simple pleasures that are often overlooked. The everyday ounces of happiness that are right under your nose.”

Navy shared 1000 different things she appreciated in life on different coloured cards from 2010 to 2013, and people are screenshotting the one that resonates with them and sharing it on TikTok. Adorable!

There is a whole range of random things on the list like “a genuine smile,” “when people remember your birthday” and “the first swim of the summer”. All totally different, but all so valid.

Here’s the full list of quotes for TikTok’s ‘1000 Little Things’ Tumblr trend

To do the trend, all you have to do is go to the Just Little Things blog here. Yep, it’s still live after all these years. I didn’t even know Tumblr was still a thing.

You’ll get a pop-up prompting you to make an account. Then, you can scroll through the 1000 Little Things and find one that you really appreciate.

Screenshot it and upload it to TikTok with a photo of yourself or a vibey background, and don’t forget to add the track Sick Beat by Kero Kero Bonito in the background.

You can also view the full list on the Just Little Things website here. There’s an archived version of the full blog and a master list of all 1000 appreciations.

For more like this – like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: @iamcoragreen/TikTok and JustLittleThings/Tumblr