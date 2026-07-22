Man falls 40ft after ‘rusty’ zipline snaps at holiday resort and suffers severe nerve damage

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A man has fallen 40 feet after a zipline malfunctioned at a resort in India, and he has been left with severe injuries. His family has accused the company of negligence, which the resort has denied.

Kuber Surpur was on holiday at the Starling River Resort in Dandeli, a popular nature retreat known for its outdoor activities, when he fell from the “rusty” zipline on 3rd July, SWNS reports.

He fractured both of his arms and legs and suffered severe nerve damage. The 24-year-old man was taken to the Government Hospital in Dandeli for treatment before being moved to Miraj for more advanced care. He has already had multiple operations, and reportedly needs more.

Horrific footage captured by his brother Prashant shows the moment his safety lock failed and he fell to the ground. His family have accused the resort of not checking the equipment, which they allege appeared to be “rusty”. They claim the accident could have been prevented with regular maintenance and safety checks, and urged authorities to investigate the incident.

“The irresponsibility of the Starling River Resort staff and their failure to follow any safety measures is the direct cause of this incident. After the accident, the resort management had promised to bear the entire cost of treatment. However, now they are not responding properly to the treatment costs,” a family member alleged, as per ETV Bharat.

The Dandeli rural police are now investigating a case of negligence against three people, including the owner of the resort, Usman, and two other staff members, Shetty and Pavan, the New Indian Express reports.

However, the resort had denied all negligence allegations and told India Today it was an unfortunate technical mishap and they maintained all safety protocols.

“The accident did not happen due to the negligence of the staff. It was an accidental incident that occurred due to a technical reason. We are not shirking our responsibility. We will soon go to Vijayapura and personally discuss the problem with the young man’s family,” the resort manager said.

The investigation is still ongoing. It comes just weeks after 21-year-old student Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas tragically fell 131 feet to her death in Brazil on 13th June after staff allegedly forgot to attach her safety cord.

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Featured image credit: SWNS