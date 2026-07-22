Shocking dispatch audio reveals what happened moments after Godzilla star Kaylee Hottle’s crash

It also shows just how severe the fatal crash was

2 hours ago

Newly released dispatch audio has revealed heartbreaking new details about the emergency response after actress Kaylee Hottle’s fatal car crash in Maryland.

The Godzilla x Kong star died after a single-vehicle crash in the early hours of 21 July in Ijamsville, Maryland. Now, dispatch audio obtained by Page Six gives a clearer picture of what happened as first responders rushed to the scene.

According to the recording, emergency crews quickly realised they needed someone who could communicate with Kaylee Hottle, who was deaf.

One dispatcher asked, “If anybody has access to the interpreter app on the phones, can you please start this way? Because we need a sign language interpreter.”

The audio also revealed that Hottle was “unconscious” when emergency personnel arrived. Crews were working to assess those involved in the crash. Meanwhile, dispatchers explained that Hottle was visiting the area. They also said the friend she was with did not have contact information for her family. Later in the recording, officials confirmed they had managed to contact her father, Joshua Hottle, by phone.

The dispatch audio also shows just how severe the crash was

First responders described the vehicle as having “heavy front-end damage.” They also said it had travelled around 10 feet off the roadway before coming to rest in a culvert.

Emergency personnel also requested that medics return to evaluate another person at the scene who was complaining of rib pain.

According to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and fire and rescue crews responded to the single-vehicle crash at around 2:52 am on 21 July in the 11400 block of Windsor Road in Ijamsville, Maryland.

A preliminary investigation found that a 1995 Honda Accord, driven by a 19-year-old Frederick man, veered off the right side of the two-lane roadway before striking a culvert.

Investigators believe excessive speed contributed to the crash. Emergency crews took Hottle to a nearby trauma centre, where doctors later pronounced her dead. Paramedics took the driver to hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Another passenger declined medical treatment at the scene.

Following the tragedy, Hottle’s father, who is also deaf, shared an emotional message in American Sign Language on Facebook after learning of his daughter’s death.

“I am taking a flight that I never would like to take,” he wrote in the caption.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said the crash remains under investigation by its Traffic Unit.

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