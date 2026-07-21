‘His mouth was open’: Bonnie Blue recalls one married man’s rabid s*x act during ‘milk me’ stunt

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Tales from Bonnie Blue’s stunts are always traumatising, and yet, we continue to give them airtime for some unknown reason. Seriously, someone should study why.

Recently, she completed her “milk me” stunt where over 150 men hoarded into the usual locale for a day of filthy, filthy content.

“Yeah, so we always get really creative with the fluids. We never like them to go to waste. Each time, we tried to do something a bit different,” she told The Tab.

Unlike other performers, Bonnie Blue largely works with the general public, and that’s why most attendees look like people you know – they are. One man, whom she left unnamed, had a unique desire when he attended earlier this month.

This man put the stunt in Bonnie Blue’s stunts

Speaking to The Tab, Bonnie revealed one particular individual who genuinely took her by surprise – and that’s really saying something.

Recalling the moment when she brought 10 guys in, Bonnie said there was one man who seemed to hold back from the rest of his peers. They all charged towards the former OnlyFans girly for their time, but he seemed to be waiting for something.

“He didn’t seem like he was in a massive rush,” she told us. “And whilst I was pleasuring one guy, I saw in between this guy’s legs. So, to paint a picture, I’m on the bed in doggy. I’ve got one guy behind me, and one guy in front of me.”

At this point, during what the internet refers to as the Eiffel Tower position, Bonnie looked down to see the man between another guy’s legs with his mouth open. As it turned out, the guy was happily married.

“So he can collect all the dripping fluids. So his view would have just been of this random guy’s a*scrack, and his mouth was wide open so he’s trying to catch my spit and any other guy’s c*m,” she added.

Though I know, like me, you’re horrified from merely reading it, Bonnie actually thought it was quite nice.

She explained: “As much as it is different, it’s nice to see someone have a fetish, they’re not ashamed of it, and they’ve come to the right place to explore it. So I just think, ‘Who am I to judge?’ It’s not what I’d do, but he’s clearly into it.”

Though undoubtedly “different” – even the cameramen thought so – Bonnie ultimately gave him a chair to see and watch the rest of the event.

He got the VIP treatment, you could say, because he got to clean Bonnie up afterwards. Good for him?

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Featured image credit: Bonnie Blue