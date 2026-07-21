The Tab

‘His mouth was open’: Bonnie Blue recalls one married man’s rabid s*x act during ‘milk me’ stunt

Even the cameramen thought it was ‘different’

Kieran Galpin | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Tales from Bonnie Blue’s stunts are always traumatising, and yet, we continue to give them airtime for some unknown reason. Seriously, someone should study why.

Recently, she completed her “milk me” stunt where over 150 men hoarded into the usual locale for a day of filthy, filthy content.

@bonnieblue_gc

bonnie blue really milking the 4th july 😂😂😂

♬ original sound – Schoolies

“Yeah, so we always get really creative with the fluids. We never like them to go to waste. Each time, we tried to do something a bit different,” she told The Tab.

Unlike other performers, Bonnie Blue largely works with the general public, and that’s why most attendees look like people you know – they are. One man, whom she left unnamed, had a unique desire when he attended earlier this month.

This man put the stunt in Bonnie Blue’s stunts

Credit: Bonnie Blue

Credit: Bonnie Blue

Speaking to The Tab, Bonnie revealed one particular individual who genuinely took her by surprise – and that’s really saying something.

Recalling the moment when she brought 10 guys in, Bonnie said there was one man who seemed to hold back from the rest of his peers. They all charged towards the former OnlyFans girly for their time, but he seemed to be waiting for something.

“He didn’t seem like he was in a massive rush,” she told us. “And whilst I was pleasuring one guy, I saw in between this guy’s legs. So, to paint a picture, I’m on the bed in doggy. I’ve got one guy behind me, and one guy in front of me.”

At this point, during what the internet refers to as the Eiffel Tower position, Bonnie looked down to see the man between another guy’s legs with his mouth open. As it turned out, the guy was happily married.

“So he can collect all the dripping fluids. So his view would have just been of this random guy’s a*scrack, and his mouth was wide open so he’s trying to catch my spit and any other guy’s c*m,” she added.

Credit: Bonnie Blue

Credit: Bonnie Blue

Though I know, like me, you’re horrified from merely reading it, Bonnie actually thought it was quite nice.

She explained: “As much as it is different, it’s nice to see someone have a fetish, they’re not ashamed of it, and they’ve come to the right place to explore it. So I just think, ‘Who am I to judge?’ It’s not what I’d do, but he’s clearly into it.”

Though undoubtedly “different” – even the cameramen thought so – Bonnie ultimately gave him a chair to see and watch the rest of the event.

He got the VIP treatment, you could say, because he got to clean Bonnie up afterwards. Good for him?

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Bonnie Blue

More on: Bonnie Blue OnlyFans Viral
Kieran Galpin | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Bonnie Blue baby stunts

Bonnie Blue shares the sick motivation behind getting unborn baby involved in her stunts

Bonnie Blue

Dream stunt rotation: The four huge celebs Bonnie Blue wants at her next event

The ‘creative’ things Bonnie Blue did with 154 men’s ‘fluid’ at her latest baby-themed stunt

Latest

‘His mouth was open’: Bonnie Blue recalls one married man’s rabid s*x act during ‘milk me’ stunt

Kieran Galpin

Even the cameramen thought it was ‘different’

Graduates names repeatedly pronounced wrong at Manchester Metropolitan ceremonies

Jessica Berry

A masters student had her name mispronounced several times as she walked the stage

Who House of the Dragon Prince Joffrey where

House of the Dragon brings Joffrey back, but why was he hidden away and suddenly made new heir

Suchismita Ghosh

Why is he so important suddenly?

nss academic support unis

Ranked: Every Russell Group uni by NSS academic support scores – KCL last at 87.4 per cent

Ffion Williams

Oxford topped the table at 93.5 per cent for academic support, while KCL scored lowest at 87.4 per cent, a gap of 6.1 percentage points, according to the National Student Survey 2026

All the famous people you didn’t know went to Durham (and some you can’t stop hearing about)

Ellie Weaver

All the big names who went to the same university as you

Fugitive TikToker responds to life sentence verdict as he denies part in biscuit-related crime

Kieran Galpin

The runaway foodie has now been stripped of his civil rights

Ethan shares the *four* girls he wishes he’d got to know on Love Island, instead of Priya

Hayley Soen

I think he finally knows he was wasting his time

Alicent Helaena die House of the Dragon books

House of the Dragon’s Alicent and Helaena aren’t dying yet, but their real endings will destroy you

Suchismita Ghosh

I am not ready for Helaena’s death

Drag Race’s Baga Chipz responds as people lose it over her shape-shifting transformation

Kieran Galpin

Petition to rename her Baga LentilChipz

Benny Blanco dragged boat Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco’s bizarre trip to see Selena Gomez by boat has people roasting him all over again

Suchismita Ghosh

The internet is actually divided

Five people have drowned in river in Ohio

Five people have drowned after police called to sighting of ‘distraught’ child by river

Hayley Soen

All of the adults in the group have died

‘Blindsided’ Stella from MAFS Australia details brutal way Filip dumped her in gutting new post

Kieran Galpin

‘I am heartbroken, deeply saddened and, if I’m honest, incredibly embarrassed’

Ethan brutally shares which Love Island 2026 couple stand no chance of lasting together

Hayley Soen

He wasn’t even asked

Here’s why Olivia Colman really left Heartstopper Forever as Nick Nelson’s mum Sarah was recast

Suchismita Ghosh

The creator has explained the reason behind it

Does Durham’s marketing focus on the Bailey Colleges too much?

Charlotte Wright

A deep dive into the way Durham is marketed to prospective students

World Cup Lamine Yamal girlfriend Inés García

Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend has been by his side all World Cup, so here’s who Inés García is

Suchismita Ghosh

They went public a couple of months ago

Cambridge’s poorest college spent £537,000 objecting to a busway – then settled for £158,000

Jessica Berry

Clare Hall spent £537,000 on legal fees and surveys opposing the busway, then entered a confidential agreement with Cambridgeshire County Council, withdrawing all objections and receiving £158,000

how Criston Cole dies House of the Dragon books

Criston Cole knows he’s not coming back, so here’s how he dies in the House of the Dragon books

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s so much more brutal than you’d think

Stars in the stands: All the vibey celebrities spotted at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final

Hannah Auckland

The games quickly turned into one of the biggest celebrity hotspots of the year

Watchdog report raises concerns over access to education resources in Lancaster prison

Ella Yarwood

Prisoners reported being denied access to books sent by family or friends, when the prison’s education funding has been cut by 41 per cent