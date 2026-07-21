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Benny Blanco dragged boat Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco’s bizarre trip to see Selena Gomez by boat has people roasting him all over again

The internet is actually divided

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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Benny Blanco has people divided after revealing he’s travelling across the Atlantic by boat to see his wife, Selena Gomez, because he’s scared of flying.

The music producer shared a TikTok from the middle of the ocean, joking about making the long journey by sea instead of catching a flight. The video featured the text, “POV: Ur travelling across the Atlantic in the Titanic to see ur wife bc ur scared of flying.”

He captioned it, “The things we do for love.”

Selena Gomez has been in London since May filming Only Murders in the Building, so Benny Blanco is making the trip across the Atlantic to see her.

Benny has actually spoken openly about his fear of flying before. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2024, he revealed that he regularly travels to Europe by boat instead of plane.

“I don’t fly,” he said. “I took a boat to Europe. And I literally take the Titanic to Europe.”

He also joked about the experience. He said, “When you’re on the boat, like day three, they’re like, ‘This is where the Titanic sank.’ And you’re just in the middle of nowhere.”

@itsbennyblanco

the things we do for love

♬ Nothing Can Change This Love – Sam Cooke

So, as you’d expect, his latest TikTok got loads of people talking. Some thought it was actually really sweet that he’d spend days crossing the ocean just to see Selena. Others said it just shows how serious his fear of flying is. People pointed out that phobias aren’t something you can simply switch off.

But not everyone was impressed.

One person on Twitter wrote, “I think it’s so shameful when people have money and don’t give a damn about using it for something worthwhile. Go do some f**king therapy! Instead of priding yourself on the internet for being a wimp, for the love of god.”

Someone else said, “Oh, Selena really went and married a total banana dude. What a nightmare.”

Another added, “Only Selena could put up with all this nonsense, really.”

I’m actually wondering how this man gets anywhere. Does every trip come with a five-business-day delivery estimate?

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More on: Benny Blanco Celebrity Selena Gomez TikTok
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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