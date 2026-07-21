House of the Dragon brings Joffrey back, but why was he hidden away and suddenly made new heir

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House of the Dragon season three finally brings Prince Joffrey Velaryon back into the story, and you’d be forgiven if you’d completely forgotten who he is.

When a servant tells Rhaenyra that Joffrey has returned from the Vale, she doesn’t rush to see him. Instead, she keeps putting it off until later, eventually only visiting once he’s already fallen asleep. It’s a heartbreaking moment, but there’s actually a much bigger reason why Joffrey’s return matters. Following the death of Jacaerys, he’s now Rhaenyra’s heir to the Iron Throne.

So, who exactly is Prince Joffrey in House of the Dragon, where has he been, and how did he suddenly become next in line?

Who is Prince Joffrey Velaryon?

Prince Joffrey Velaryon is Rhaenyra Targaryen‘s third son from her first marriage to Laenor Velaryon. He is the younger brother of Jacaerys and Lucerys, and the older half-brother of Aegon the Younger and Viserys, her sons with Daemon Targaryen.

Officially, Joffrey is recognised as Laenor’s son. But it’s basically an open secret that, like his older brothers, his real father is Ser Harwin Strong.

Joffrey is also bonded to the young dragon Tyraxes, although he hasn’t played a major role in the war so far because he’s still just a child.

So, where has Joffrey been and why was he sent away?

After Lucerys was killed and someone tried to assassinate Rhaenyra on Dragonstone, she decided to send her youngest children somewhere safer. So, Joffrey was sent to the Vale to stay under the protection of Lady Jeyne Arryn while the Dance of the Dragons became even more dangerous.

His younger half-brothers, Aegon and Viserys, later continued on to Pentos, while Rhaena remained in the Vale. Joffrey, though, stayed at the Eyrie until Rhaenyra called him back to King’s Landing in episode five.

It’s his first proper appearance in season three, and loads has changed since he left.

But how is Joffrey now heir to the Iron Throne?

When the war began, Joffrey wasn’t anywhere near the front of the line of succession. His eldest brother, Jacaerys, was Rhaenyra’s chosen heir, with Lucerys next after him.

But everything changed during the war. Aemond and Vhagar killed Lucerys at Storm’s End, and more recently, Jacaerys died during the Battle of the Gullet.

With both of his older brothers gone, Joffrey automatically becomes Rhaenyra’s next heir. Of course, his claim still depends on people accepting him as Laenor Velaryon’s son. Rumours about Rhaenyra’s children being fathered by Harwin Strong have followed her for years. And Ormund Hightower is now making those rumours part of his campaign against her by spreading propaganda calling her the “Queen of Bastards”.

But as far as Rhaenyra’s supporters are concerned, Joffrey is her heir. So now, despite being only around six years old, Joffrey is suddenly one of the most important people in Westeros.

Why is Rhaenyra avoiding him?

It might look strange that Rhaenyra doesn’t immediately run to see her son after he’s returned safely home, but it’s actually one of the saddest moments in the episode. After losing both Lucerys and Jacaerys, Joffrey is now the next son with a target on his back.

Rather than not caring about him, Rhaenyra is terrified she’ll lose him too. When she finally goes to his room, he’s already asleep after trying to stay awake to see her. She quietly watches him for a moment before leaving again, making it pretty clear that she’s struggling with the thought of letting herself get close when she’s already lost so much.

And, if House of the Dragon continues following Fire & Blood, Rhaenyra sadly has every reason to be afraid.

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