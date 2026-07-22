Dumped Islanders expose who was the ‘most jarring’ in Love Island 2026 villa, and it’s so shady

3 hours ago

Dumped Islanders have been spilling a lot of behind-the-scenes gossip since leaving the villa, and now Love Island stars Ellie and Finley have revealed who they found the most “jarring” during their time on the show.

After Finley was dumped and Ellie chose to leave the villa with him, the pair appeared on Tyrique Hyde’s Kick livestream. During the stream, Tyrique asked them who they thought was the most jarring Islander in the villa. And while neither of them held back, their answers were actually pretty different.

When Tyrique asked, “Who is the most jarring Islander, male or female?”, Finley immediately named Samraj.

Finley explained, “Samraj. Do you know, I actually do like him. He’s a real, like, I actually do love him.”

But after watching everything back and reflecting on his time in the villa, Finley admitted he felt differently about some of their conversations.

He said, “Looking back now, I was getting… I feel like I was getting spoken down to a lot. But I didn’t realise at the time.”

Finley explained, “I was scrambled, so I was just taking things in. Looking back, I felt like, I think people took, like, thought I was a bit stupid and thought I was a bit like just a bit stupid. I’m not. I feel like he’s talking down to me a lot.”

So, even though he still has love for Samraj, Finley clearly felt that some of their interactions left him feeling frustrated.

Now, Ellie had a completely different answer. She named Priya as the Islander she found the most jarring. She explained that she had actually already told Priya how she felt.

“Priya. But I’ve told her that,” Ellie said.

She added, “Oh, it’s just she winds me the f**k up sometimes. But I think we just clash. So it’s a more clashing thing with me and Priya.”

Basically, Ellie and Priya just had very different personalities, which meant they didn’t always see eye to eye.

As long as Ellie and Finley don’t find each other jarring, I think they’ll be just fine. And judging by how things are going, it looks like they’re very much still going strong.

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