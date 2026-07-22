Olivia Rodrigo dragged for ‘horrendous taste’ as she debuts new boyf with controversial job

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Olivia Rodrigo’s love life is causing quite the kerfuffle on Twitter right now after she was spotted with her new boyfriend, Julian Croonenberghs.

People on Twitter frequently joke that Olivia Rodrigo is incapable of staying single, and her relationship history certainly reflects that. Her first public relationship was famously with Joshua Bassett, but we all know how that one ended. After that, she dated the likes of producer Adam Faze, DJ Zack Bia, and most recently, Louis Partridge.

Back in December of 2025, sources revealed that Olivia and Louis had broken up after two years together.

“They made such a lovely couple so people who know them were shocked when they heard. It’s not been the easiest few weeks for them and they decided it’s better to be apart for now,” the person told The Sun. “Olivia was at Lily’s party and emotional when she was talking about it. Her friends have rallied around her but it’s just been pretty rough. It’s really sad right now.”

It’s been very low-key since then, but now a new suitor has emerged.

Who is Olivia Rodrigo’s new boyf, Julian Croonenberghs?

olivia rodrigo and her mystery man, julian croonenberghs, at the airport with her team, leaving iceland and returning to new york pic.twitter.com/vI6HL8HHfH — luna 🌞 (@lunarayijph) July 21, 2026

Earlier this year, US gossip sites published photographs of Olivia enjoying a romantic dinner with an unidentified suitor. Internet investigators then did some digging, unmasking the guy as businessman Julian Croonenberghs.

This week, pictures appeared on Twitter and TikTok that showed Olivia and Julian at an aiport, travelling from Iceland to New York. She was enjoying some much-needed relaxation before the tour.

NEWS: Olivia Rodrigo’s new boyfriend, Julian Croonenberghs, is a private equity associate at Hg Capital in their lower-mid market buyout fund, Mercury Prior to this, he was an analyst at Goldman Sachs on the FIG desk and was an US men's national team field hockey player pic.twitter.com/OL1MmUywtj — Exec Sum (@exec_sum) July 22, 2026

According to his LinkedIn, Julian graduated from Brown University with a degree in mathematics and computer science. He played for the US Men’s National Field Hockey Team from 2018 to 2020, and he also speaks Dutch and French.

At one point, Julian worked for the investment banking firm Goldman Sachs, but he’s since moved into a private equity associate position at HG.

Why is he suddenly so controversial?

Now, it’s important to bear in mind that this is the internet, and specifically Twitter, that we’re talking about. They’re hardly the most rational lot, and things only get crazier once you add stan fandoms into the equation.

Julian Croonenberghs and his job are controversial for a number of reasons, the first being his company’s work in artificial intelligence. I don’t have to explain why AI is so controversial right now, but given that Olivia has always been powerfully political, some have called the relationship a “tone deaf” move on her part. Others have now called her earlier political statements “hollow” and “performative” as a result.

People have also zeroed in on this specific line from Expectations: “I won’t settle for a guy with a fake job.”

AI is a relatively new field, and with jobs increasing tenfold in the industry, people have argued that she’s doing exactly that: Dating a guy with a “fake job.”

One person wrote: “How can u sing about disdain for guys with ‘fake jobs’ and then go date the prompt man from the AI private equity factory.”

“Olivia needs to stop associating with someone who’s actively normalising AI by removing human capital in the corporate world,” another said.

Someone else added: “Is she ok? She ‘speaks out’ against smtg but still promotes/uses it anyways.”

Of course, the discourse has now become a battle zone between Swifties and Livies. It was only a matter of time, and now we’ve got a battle of who has the worst boyfriend/husband.

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Featured image credit: X/TikTok and Instagram