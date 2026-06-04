Olivia Rodrigo reveals what it’s really like to party with Charli XCX after they go to rave

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Everyone wants to know what it’s like to go out with the 365 party girl, Charli XCX, and Olivia Rodrigo has dished all the tea.

In a new interview with BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, the drivers license singer revealed she recently went to a rave with Charli, whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison. This is iconic.

She was asked which female pop stars in the industry are the most supportive, and instantly said Charli XCX is “wonderful and lovely” before calling her a real “girl’s girl”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo)

“I actually went to a rave with her. I don’t even know if it’s a rave. I’m not like, a party girl. She’s the ultimate party girl, obviously,” she then revealed. “I was a little out of my element, but I had the best time, and she was very lovely.”

The singer didn’t expand any more, but she was seemingly referring to the night they were spotted together at Lost nightclub last week, which definitely wasn’t a rave. Bless her.

Inside an abandoned former Odeon cinema, the highly secret Covent Garden club has had the likes of Skepta performing. But the night Olivia and Charli were there was actually its closing party, after just eight months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charli (@charli_xcx)

A reporter for Dazed was in the same club and wrote all about the night. As The Dare performed an “electric mix of EDM and garage,” they spotted Charli XCX and her husband George Daniel “wading through the crowd,” followed by Olivia Rodrigo.

“At one point, I find myself stuck behind an impossible bar queue on the club floor, only to realise that it was caused by Charli herself attempting to get a drink,” the reporter recalled.

“She is promptly surrounded by fans who, devoid of their phones, aren’t quite sure how to act. Moments later, Charli glides past me with a water jug full of champagne, and I buy a £7 half-pint of beer (their cheapest on offer).” I wish I were there.

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Featured image credit: Charli xcx and Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram