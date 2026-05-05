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The pop girlies bodied the 2026 Met Gala theme, so here are the best looks ranked

I can’t talk about Cher’s outfit, it’s too painful

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Everyone from pop stars to actors attended the 2026 Met Gala, and there were definitely some winners and some losers when it came to fashion choices.

This year, the Met Gala’s theme was “Fashion is art” to go alongside the 2026 exhibition, Costume Art. It was supposed to be a night of bold risks, art references, and creativity.

Naturally, in a time-honoured tradition, I’m going to rank the outfits as I’m sitting writing this in sweats. I’ve watched The Devil Wears Prada 2; I’m more than qualified.

15. Tyla

@enews

Tyla is giving A-R-T at the MetGala. 💙

♬ original sound – gabut woi – gabut woi

Look, being last on this list does not mean Tyla was the worst-dressed celeb at the Met Gala – that honour goes to Jeff Bezos’ wife, Lauren Sanchez.

That being said, I just wasn’t feeling Tyla’s ensemble, which is saying a lot because she always looks 10/10. It looked like two different dresses.

14. Charli XCX

@ysl

Charli xcx Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello 2026 Met Gala “Fashion is Art” #YSL #YvesSaintLaurent #SaintLaurent #MetGala

♬ son original – SAINT LAURENT

The most boring thing at this year’s event. Next.

13. Cher

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cher (@cher)

It really (really) pains me to write this – it’s seriously like slandering Jesus – but Cher was not serving at the 2026 Met Gala. She’s sported some truly iconic looks over the years, and this just looks like a major retailer’s biker-chic collection.

Again, I’m sorry, Mother.

12. Katy Perry

@shamika.sanders37

Why did Katy Perry give us the finger? #fyp #metgala #katyperry

♬ original sound – Shamika Sanders

After AI-generated pictures were used to fake Katy Perry’s Met Gala apperence for years, she attended this year’s event with a reference to AI. Baring six fingers in an admittedly genius reference, people can’t decide if she’s saying AI is art, or not.

The outfit was only made worse when she took off the mask, going from futuristic assassin to alien nurse.

11. Tate McRae

This is just a stunning dress, though the designer said it was a reference to “gilded statues adorning La Réale.”

10. Doja Cat

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat)

Everyone from Doja Cat to your nan drew inspirations from statues this year, but the motif grew tired really quickly. Again, stunning dress, but it’s not giving me the drama I know Doja Cat is capable of. I mean, she dressed as Karl Lagerfeld’s cat a few years ago, where’s that energy?

9. Rihanna

@glamourgermany

#Rihanna at the 2026 #MetGala is everything!!!! ✨ 📸Getty Images

♬ 原创音乐 – konstad_sen

Rihanna is usually the queen of the Met Gala, and while this ensemble is undoubtedly gorg, we’ve all seen her in better fits. With the doughnut shape around her waist, she was serving Dune sandworm realness.

8. The BLACKPINK girlies (just Lisa really)

@glamourgermany

Well this is how it’s done! #Lisa at the 2026 #MetGala is everything! ✨ 📸Getty Images #lalisa #lisablackpink

♬ original sound – trof1mov

They might be in the same band, but for the purpose of this ranking, I’ll be judging them as individuals. Lisa’s outfit was an unapologetic 10, but Rosé, Jisoo, and Jennie’s were massively letting down the team.

7. Beyoncé

https://www.tiktok.com/@ysl/video/7636266700601838851?lang=en&q=Charli%20XCX%20met%20gala&t=1777975131544

Credit: John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock

At first glance, Beyoncé’s first Met Gala show in yonks was a resounding success. The structured bedazzled bones were just one feature that illustrated why she’s the goat, but for the love of God, don’t zoom in. It’s a mess.

6. SZA

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SZA (@sza)

Though it was chaotically busy, it’s go hard or go home at the Met Gala, and SZA certainly went hard. A goddess through and through.

Caution: Don’t look too long, you’ll get a headache.

5. EJAE

@mtvuk

@ejae_k showing us all how it’s done 🙂‍↕️ #metgala #mtvceleb #ejae #kpopdemonhunters #huntrix

♬ original sound – xenith.prod

Her first Met Gala since the success of KPop Demon Hunters, EJAE did not disappoint. The makeup was on point, and the actual outfit looked mega spenny. No notes!

4. Doechii

@hollywoodreporter

#Doechii looks stunning at the 2026 #MetGala 💜

♬ original sound – The Hollywood Reporter

Dark feminine energy? Check! Queen Akasha lookalike contest? Mastered! Ready to ditch Adam for the Devil in the Garden of Eden? Also check!

Though deceptively simple on the outside, the more you look at the picture, the more you notice.

3. Sabrina Carpenter

@voguemagazine

#SabrinaCarpenter on (in) film! To hear all the details on her #MetGala custom #Dior look and to not miss any other carpet appearances, head to the link.

♬ original sound – Vogue

I dare you to find a single clapped Sabrina Carpenter outfit. It’s impossible, because there aren’t any.

2. Janelle Monáe

If there’s one thing about Janelle Monáe you need to know, it’s that she embodies every theme at the Met Gala. As many of her peers referenced statues as their nod to art, Janelle opted for a more modern, structural piece.

It’s a testament to her genius.

1. Madonna

@metmuseum

Madonna has swept away the carpet! #MetCostumeArt #MetGala

♬ original sound – The Met

Don’t be alarmed, but the Madonna Renaissance is officially here!!

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Featured image credit: John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock and John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock and John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock

More on: Celebrity Met Gala Music
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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