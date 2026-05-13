Manchester rapist who attacked three students dies in ‘Monster Mansion’ jail

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A man from Manchester who sexually assaulted three female students in one morning has died in prison.

Akiel Flemming, 25, targeted his victims during Freshers’ Week at the University of Wolverhampton in 2016.

After roaming the halls of residence, he raped an undergraduate and sexually assaulted another after sneaking into her room.

He also targeted a third woman who was asleep alongside her boyfriend at around 5am, Birmingham Live reports.

Flemming was arrested the same day on October 1st, 2016. He was later charged with rape, sexual assault and trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence.

He denied all charges and claimed the sexual contact was consensual after being invited into the halls. However, the jury didn’t believe him and he was found guilty on each count.

Flemming received a 16 year jail sentence and was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life at Wolverhampton Crown Court in June 2017.

Det Con Tom Keady, of West Midlands Police’s Public Protection Unit, commented at the time: “Flemming’s actions were shocking.

“He prowled the corridors of the multi-occupancy accommodation and committed all three offences on the same morning during Freshers’ Week targeting fellow students.

“All three of Flemming’s victims have been greatly affected and their studies were interrupted.”

On Wednesday 22nd April, the now 35-year-old was revealed to have died at HMP Wakefield Prison.

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding his death remain ongoing.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman is investigating.”

“We will respond to its findings, and any recommendations by the coroner, in due course.”

Wakefield Prison earned the nickname “Monster Mansion” because of the significant number of high-profile, high-risk sex offenders and murderers held there.

During the Category A jail’s inspection last year, approximately two-thirds of its prisoners had been convicted of sexual offences.

It is also the same prison where singer Ian Watkins, who was serving 29 years for child sexual offences was fatally stabbed on October 11th last year. Two men deny his murder and a trial is still ongoing.

During Flemming’s sentencing, Judge Patrick Thomas QC stated he was in “no doubt you represent a significant risk to the public”.

If you have been affected by the content of this article, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123. Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

If you are a University of Manchester student seeking support, you can access 24/7 wellbeing services through the university and the Students’ Union. You may also contact the Muslim Chaplain, Mohammed Ullah, at [email protected], or reach the Multi-faith Chaplaincy team. Immediate help on campus is available via the SafeZone app or by calling Campus Support and Security on 0161 306 9966.

If you are a Manchester Metropolitan University student seeking support, you can access wellbeing and counselling services through the University’s Student Support team. The University’s Chaplaincy and multi-faith services are also available. Immediate support on campus can be accessed through Campus Security.

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