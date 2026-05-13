TikTok has spotted a genius way you can ‘tell when Gia is lying’ on MAFS Australia 2026

3 hours ago

TikTok seems to have cracked the code on a genius way it claims you can always tell when Gia is lying on MAFS Australia 2026. So now, I unfortunately need to watch every single episode over again.

Gia has placed herself in the centre of every scandal. She was spotted to have orchestrated everything between Bec and Juliette falling out, and then in the final few episodes, her lies got the better of her.

After the final test challenge, Gia quit the show and said she was flying home to be with her daughter. She described herself as “inconsolable”. This wasn’t the case. Gia had been in Sydney, drinking in a bar. When she was caught out, Gia then admitted she had stayed in Sydney, and claimed her daughter had come to her instead.

In an interview since, Gia was confronted about her lies and didn’t apologise… she just blamed producers instead. It’s all been a lot.

Now, maybe we should have spotted more instances of her bending the truth in the experiment. A TikTok has identified that when put under pressure, Gia tends to squint one eye, and scrunch up her nose. Some people have said this is an obvious sign to “tell when she is lying”.

She tends to squint with one eye at a time, but it can be either right or left, and then scrunch her nose up afterwards. According to Healthline, these sorts of facial tics actually can have very serious undertones. They are frequently linked to stress or anxiety, or used “specifically in the context of deception, [to] serve as a physiological leak of true emotions.” Interesting!

Let’s be real here, as much as Gia has been caught out not telling the truth the whole time, the MAFS experiment is very, very intense. So, are we shocked she might have been quite stressed out at times?!

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