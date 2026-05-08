Gia had even more horrid things to say about Scott after MAFS ended and it’s so sad

4 hours ago

Even after quitting the show once, then twice, and again and again until we’ve lost count, Gia didn’t stop with her drama even when MAFS was over. She and Scott left and came back to the experiment time and time again, but now it’s all over. Despite their time on MAFS Australia 2026 having come to an end, Gia made more horrible comments about Scott after the show.

Over the many weeks of the show, Gia and Scott were up and down. At the start they loved to tell the group of their chemistry, and that they were the strongest couple. But in the end, Scott was done with Gia’s lies, and after she flirted with her backup match in final test week, there was no going back.

Spoiler alert, but there was no rekindling for these two after the cameras stopped rolling. In fact, Gia went official with a new man whilst the show was still airing, telling us all quite early on that things hadn’t worked out with Scott.

She is now dating a man called Alan Wallace, and has been sharing videos with him all over her TikTok. “POV you asked the experts for a tradie and you finally got a tradie after the experiment,” she said in one.

In the caption Gia added: “Let’s go over what I asked the experts for. Tradie, someone who will have a couple drinks with me, swears, makes me feel safe, manly, has his sh*t together (house etc) will be a good role model for my daughter, has a good family, lets me be myself… I got all that and more now.”

Whilst those were all pretty indirect digs at Scott, she also went one further and made some very direct, and very mean comments about her MAFS groom as well.

“He’s what I asked for,” Gia told Australian magazine WHO, when speaking of Alan. “I said ‘smart, tradie who will drink a beer and be manly’. Scott got Botox, didn’t drink and worked in an office. Also isn’t the sharpest tool in the shed.”

She also dug Scott out for not saying he loved her sooner, noting that Alan told her after just one month. Ok girl, sure.

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