A MAFS Australia 2026 groom has admitted to being in the manosphere – it’s not who you’d expect

3 hours ago

A MAFS Australia 2026 groom has opened up about once being part of the manosphere. And I’ll be real here, out of all the grooms taking part on the show this year, this was the last person I’d expect it from.

This year, the MAFS golden couple have been Stella and Filip. Yes they’ve had a few hiccups with talking about being in love, but in the end, they’ve always come through. And largely, Filip has been very, very wholesome to watch.

Now, the groom has shared a video all about his experience in the toxic manosphere, and opinions on women. Sharing a video he said the manosphere was a mindset he “adopted” after a breakup, and admitted he “could have done better”.

His caption read: “A lot of men are going to stay single… not because of women—but because of the echo chambers they sit in. I know, because I was there. Instead of taking responsibility, you start pointing fingers. Blaming women. Blaming society. Blaming everything except the man in the mirror.

“And that’s the trap. The moment you hand over ownership, you lose your power. No growth. No progress. No results. Just noise. A lot of these spaces run on fear. Fear of rejection. Fear of not being enough. Fear of getting hurt.

“And if you live like that, it bleeds into every interaction you have. You can’t build anything real from a defensive mindset. As a man, your job is simple (not easy): Get on purpose. Earn more. Take care of your body. Build discipline. Take full accountability.

“Do that consistently, and you don’t become jaded… you become better. And when you become better, your life becomes something worth inviting someone into. If you don’t know where to start—start there. Max those areas out.

“You’ll be better for yourself, better for your people, and better for the world. Now I’m curious—what’s your take on this?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filip Gregov (@gregovfit)

The video went into his experiences more. He said he was once in the manosphere, but now thinks it’s a “waste of time”. He said people in it are “perpetually single” and are “mad” and “confused”.

He said many people in the manosphere confuses themselves as victims, and “use anything in your life circumstances as an excuse”.

Filip added: “There are nothing more than jaded and bitter men, for the most part, and they lack accountability. They will talk down about certain people. How do I know this? Because after my breakup a few years ago that’s the mindset that I adopted. I thought everyone was wrong.

“I could have been better. I could have made more money. I could have educated myself more. I could have been better well-spoken, had a better life set-up, whatever. I decided to pass the baton onto someone else.

“I know there is a plight of a lot of single men who will perpetually stay single, that stay in the sphere, and if you are one of those men, the answer is not blaming women.”

I really didn’t expect this from him?!

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