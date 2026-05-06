A reality star and model: The juicy details of the MAFS Australia 2026 backup brides and grooms

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Oh, you thought the show was drawing to a close? Nope! Just as MAFS Australia 2026 heads towards the final vows, the brides and grooms have been sent on a date with their backup matches. Messy.

The final test week has featured a challenge called “the grass is greener” and the participants were sent out to meet a batch of nearly cast members, who the experts deemed as a good match for them, but they ultimately never made it on to the show. So, it’s basically a room full of people just as compatible for them as their current partners. And we wonder why this never ends well.

The final test was introduced into the show last year, but back then, they had a choice. For the first time ever this year, the brides and grooms were sent to the date with no idea what was waiting for them and they had no option but to show up. All the brides went together to meet their backup grooms, and the grooms went together to meet their second option wives.

Among the group were some interesting characters. We had boxers, and previous reality stars thrown in there. So, let’s get to know them all.

Laura

Age: 27

Laura was waiting to meet Scott. She is a sales coordinator from Queensland, the same state as the her nearly groom. “I’m looking for love and hope he’s my future husband,” she said. Laura is also an influencer.

James

Age: 36

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Brady (@jimmybradyy)

Gia was met by 36-year-old James. He works in sales and marketing. Prior to now, James has been engaged twice and said his dream girl is someone with similar energy to him, someone who likes to go to the gym. “If they’re a little hard work, that’s fine,” he admitted. A perfect match for Gia, then!

James is clearly quite cocky over his MAFS appearance, and has changed his Instagram bio to: “MAFS Intruder 26. For bookings, please email jamesbrady6@ ”. A look at his Instagram reveals he is mega into his fitness. Every other post is a picture of him showing off his abs with his top off, and he did a Hyrox last year.

Crystal

Age: 32

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝘾𝙧𝙮𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝘿𝙞𝙖𝙯 🖤 (@crystaldiaz_xx)

Crystal was the backup bride for David. She is a gym manager from Queensland, who has been single for two and a half years.

She auditioned for the experiment with an “open heart” and said she was hoping to meet a medium to tall husband, with a “fit body but soft and super kind at the same time.” She’s followed on Instagram by last year’s groom Teejay Halkias, so make of that what you will.

Conor

Age: 31

Conor is a gym owner from Queensland, and he also works in NDIS Disability Support. He is apparently “the opposite” of David, so you have to wonder why he was nearly matched with Alissa.

He’s the second-fastest track and field sprinter in Australia, and is looking for someone sporty and motivated, and who can be just as much as “a yapper” that he is. Conor dreams to make the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics. Conor is no stranger to reality TV, as he previously appeared on Channel 7’s Ultimate Tag as “Arrow”.

Chenelle

Age: 27

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chenelle Brown (@chenellebrown)

We should have known throwing in a backup bride for Danny would be messy. He had waiting for him Chenelle, a 27-year-old business executive from Victoria who manages an education company. Chenelle’s LinkedIn account states she’s the Head of Early Childhood Education at Academe Time, based in Melbourne, Victoria.

“I’m hoping to meet my future husband to be honest, but also not here to be a homewrecker,” she told Nine. Chenelle added her ideal partner “needs to have a presence, is driven and is very secure.” Taylor Age: 31 View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAYLOR STONE (@taylor_stone7) On the other side of the experiment, Danny’s bride Bec was matched with Taylor. Taylor is a 31-year-old fitness instructor and boxer, who describes himself as “an easy-going go with the flow kind of guy.” As per PEDESTRIAN.TV, Taylor also hosts a podcast called 5 O’Clock Somewhere. He’s looking for someone who loves humour, and is a dog person. I mean, Bec’s relationship with Danny has become a bit laughable, so there’s that? Stephanie Age: 31 You have to respect Stephanie, who was straight away told by Steven he was happy in his match with Rachel. She was happy for him, and the pair respectfully spoke about the relationship. Stephanie is a 31-year-old registered nurse from Queensland. Ignatius Age: 40 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ignatius (@__ignatius) Rachel equally didn’t want to be there when she arrived and saw what was about to happen. In for her walked Ignatius, a 40-year-old from Sydney who works in advertising. He has never been married and hoped to find love in the experiment. Rachel unfortunately, wasn’t going to be his answer for that. Shannon Age: 37 Filip was very nearly paired with Shannon. She is 37, and a stunning personal assistant from New South Wales. Love wasn’t in the air, but they chatted well. Filip described Shannon as having “warm energy” but all he wanted was Stella! Nobody tell Filip, but he just turned down an international model and a PR Ambassador for Formula E. Antoni It was a similar story for Stella’s match, Antoni. He walked in, and swiftly left. Antoni is a finance broker at CURA Finance, based in Sydney, New South Wales.

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