We found Gia’s cocky MAFS Australia backup groom on Instagram, so it’s time to meet James

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It’s the final task of MAFS Australia 2026, and the brides and grooms met their alternate matches in the explosive Grass Is Greener challenge. Gia was besotted by her backup groom James, shockingly telling him she’d be done with the experiment “in a week” and they could crack on then. Scott who?!

But the episode didn’t exactly give much away about who the backup groom actually is, apart from showing a very short audition tape, so we’ve done a bit of digging and found him on Instagram. Here’s everything you need to know about the cocky alternate groom Gia could have been matched with.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Brady (@jimmybradyy)

It’s time to meet Gia’s MAFS Australia backup groom, James

James Brady is 37 and works in sales and marketing. On the show, he revealed he’s been engaged twice and his dream wife is someone who loves the gym but also likes to drink “every now and again,” and has a “similar energy” to him. He also isn’t scared of someone who’s “a little hard work”. *Cough, cough, Gia*.

A look at his Instagram reveals he is MEGA into his fitness. Every other post is a picture of him showing off his abs with his top off, and he did a Hyrox last year. Yep, he’s one of them. The backup groom got into the gym a couple of years ago after having major surgery on his ACL caused him to put on some weight, so he decided to undergo a massive transformation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Brady (@jimmybradyy)

“After having an ACL reconstruction, I got lazy and comfortable, ‘Oh Jimmy is always happy and jolly, he looks like James Corden’ I do post a lot of pictures and videos of me topless but that’s me, it’s been a tough year but it’s time to level up. I will still post photos of me topless and if you don’t like it well unfollow me. Here’s to the next year and the next level up,” he said.

Other than that, James is always hanging out with friends and he seems like a big family man too, always posting pictures with his mum, sister and the rest of his family. Oh, and he still has loads of pics of his ex on his profile, a British pilates instructor who’s now living in Australia. Awks!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Brady (@jimmybradyy)

Gia was absolutely obsessed with his cocky confidence, and he was constantly calling himself her “husband” already. Honestly, they seem like a great match.

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Featured image credit: Channel Nine