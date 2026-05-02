MAFS Australia’s David shares behind-the-scenes reason Alissa’s personality did a 180 suddenly

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David and Alissa seemed to be one of the few couples on MAFS Australia 2026 who were actually happy. Despite all the drama between Alissa and the other brides, she and David seemed to be all happy and wholesome. However, during homestay week, the couple had a very different vibe. Several MAFS Australia viewers have noticed a side to Alissa that we didn’t see much of in earlier episodes. David has given an actual reason for why Alissa’s personality seemed to do a 180 in the final few weeks of MAFS Australia.

Good lord the last couple episodes Alissa really did a 180 and became one of the most insufferable women in this experiment #mafsau — Celeste 🧸🌸 (@celestekennedyy) March 31, 2026

David told TV Week: “Alissa said herself that with the bullying stuff, she was a shell of herself in the experiment. Then things got better, and she became friends with Bec and the bullies, and they were hanging out together. She came out to a different side of herself, and then things just changed.”

The drama between Alissa, Bec and Gia kicked off during revelations week on MAFS. Bec, Gia and Brook sent vile messages on a group chat about how much they disliked Alissa. The saga then became the focus of the fifth and sixth dinner parties, as Gia plotted to “expose” what Bec previously wrote about Alissa.

According to David, the drama with the other brides resulted in Alissa’a personality being “dimmed most of the experiment”. He told Pedestrian.TV: “All I’ll say is when the bullying died down, I feel like she was probably more able to look at our relationship and express herself.”

In David’s opinion, it’s in Alissa’s nature to speak over people. “I was like, ‘That’s Alissa. She wants to take the forefront of talking.’

“I’m a guy. I see myself as intimidating. I’m not gonna have a word battle with a woman. I don’t want to intimidate her, so I’ll let her do all the talking.”

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Featured image via Channel 4.