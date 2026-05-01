Nottingham student loses university place after he was caught selling c*caine at Rock City

3 hours ago

A “foolish” student lost his place at Nottingham University after he was caught selling cocaine at a popular nightclub, Rock City.

Prosectors told Nottingham Crown Court how venue staff became suspicious of Waqar Shabaz’ activity around the male toilets at around 11.15pm on 18th January last year.

After he was detained by security, police were called and found the 20-year-old with wraps of cocaine, cash and a burner phone.

Police searched his accommodation, Radford Boulevard, where they discovered “a number of watches, jewellery of a luxury brand, designer clothing and cocaine valued at street level to be £1,160” according to prosecutor Abigail Hill.

The phones seized showed evidence of message requests such as “you got gear?” and “can you do three for £100”, as well as promotional messages such as “yes, my people, get your sniff tonight” and “I am active all around Notts tonight,” the court heard.

Standing in fear at court awaiting his sentence, Shabaz was supported by his father and mother.

Shabaz, now of Cannock Road, Featherstone, Wolverhampton, was handed a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years in light of his no convictions history and positive character statements.

Judge Nirmal Shant KC said: “Those who deal in Class A drugs should understand the courts take the matter extremely seriously. And those who deal need to understand they usually end up in custody.

“But in terms of the mitigating features you lost your opportunity to do a degree, you have no previous conviction, and, most importantly, people speak in the most glowing terms of you and you were only 19 at the time.

“You must understand that dabbling in Class A drugs is not an easy way to make money, it is an easy way to end up in prison.

“You have been extremely lucky today, you will not be lucky on the next occasion”

Despite losing his place studying pharmacology at Nottingham University, Shabaz’ barrister Aaron Lyn-Kew explained he “still has hopes and aspirations of going back to university and is currently doing a building apprenticeship and an electrician’s course.”

Featured image (right before edits) via Geograph Britain and Ireland under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0