Good lord, Sam had even more questions in a notebook for Chris than we saw on MAFS Australia

4 hours ago

In a very surreal scene of MAFS Australia, Sam sat his husband Chris down on some logs by a horse, and reeled off some deeply personal questions from a notebook. Chris was so affronted by the interrogation that the couple called it quits. According to Sam, there was much more juicy stuff in his notebook than we saw on TV.

Sam didn’t acquire the notebook especially for the homestay. He’d been journalling in the book throughout his time on MAFS. The notebook apparently contains thoughts and gossip about all the other MAFS couples. Wow, maybe he should donate to the archives of some reality TV museum?

He wrote down questions about his relationship with Chris after the last commitment ceremony, following on from their feedback from the experts. Sam planned to run through the questions with Chris the next time they saw each other, but because Chris took off in the morning, the moment was pushed back. Sam explained on the MAFS Funny podcast: “He did give me a lot of time to think, when he left me at the farm that morning, about some extra questions to add to that list as well.”

According to Sam, we didn’t see all the context of why he wrote down those specific questions. Apparently, Chris was “mocking” him and “eye-rolling” at the last dinner party much more than made the edit. “I don’t think people realise how mean he actually was to me, and therefore, why I’d written these questions down. Because I was like, ‘I need Chris to completely change who he is.’ Which is a crazy thing to ask someone. But that’s what I needed to be able to move forward.”

Sam already felt done with the relationship before the trip to Chris’s farm. The questions were his way of confirming what he already sensed. “And therefore, I could leave knowing that I gave it 100 per cent, knowing there was no doubt that Chris and I would have worked.”

He asked Chris far more questions than made the edit. “There was about five more questions, but they showed the worst ones. I think some of the other ones were more open, discussion stuff. But [MAFS] showed the really closed, ‘you will take responsibility for this.'”

@sammystants It was about getting feedback from the experts not saving my relationship with Chris 🫶 Let me know below if you want to hear some readings about my experience on the show from my journal 🙃 ♬ original sound – Sam Stanton

Sam said in a TikTok that the other questions were also about “what [he] didn’t like about Chris, and why [he] didn’t want to be with him.” Ouch.

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Featured image via Channel 4