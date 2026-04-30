Unseen footage shows Alissa being unbearably snobby towards David at MAFS homestay

3 hours ago

The MAFS Australia homestays were full of chaos for Alissa and David as they clashed over their future plans, not exactly agreeing where they would live and whether they want to start a family. And there’s more drama that wasn’t shown.

An unseen clip aired on MAFS After The Dinner Party that shows Alissa being super snobby about David’s life choices and financial situation. In the video, Alissa is talking to her husband about his lack of assets and experiences, bragging about how she’s travelled the world, visited 20 countries, built her own house and “built her personal brand”.

She then calls him out, saying he’s got nothing to show for himself and she wants to see him “do something with his life”. Ouch. “Are we both gonna be able to live this lavish lifestyle that I want to live and that he wants to live. Are we gonna be able to afford it? Because it’s important that we can keep up with each other,” she tells the camera.

It gets worse as she puts him down for not owning a house yet. “Obviously, you know, he’s still renting. He might drive a car that he might own. Um, but where are your assets? I need to know that you are financially stable and you can look after a family.”

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David got shown the unseen footage on After The Dinner Party and wasn’t exactly impressed. He offered to show Alissa his bank balance to prove he is in a stable situation, but she refused.

He has since made fun of the comment on TikTok. In one video, he’s eating at a restaurant with Scott and the text on the screen says: “POV HOW YOUR FOOD TASTES WHEN YOU HAVE NO ASSETS, AND A CAR YOU ‘MIGHT OWN’.” In another video, David said: “POV: LIFE WHEN YOU HAVE NO ASSETS.”

I think it’s going to be all downhill from these two from here on out.

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Featured image credit: Channel Nine